The City has embarked on a study to explore opportunities to transform Wayzata Boulevard into an even more welcoming, safe, and active commerce center for the community. The planning process will utilize community and stakeholder engagement to drive a vision for Wayzata Boulevard. To accomplish this, residents and businesses will be asked to provide input on development, transportation and street design. This study will be an opportunity to establish a vision for Wayzata Boulevard that extends beyond the curb line to include adjacent development and public realm spaces.

WAYZATA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO