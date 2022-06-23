ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Friedman secures lease with Eclipse CBD Wellness Vape & More in Katy

rejournals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriedman Real Estate recently leased the 1,720-square-foot retail space in the Clay Road Retail Center...

rejournals.com

fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
kolomkobir.com

Boudin and Baked Potatoes Star at This Meat Market and Barbecue Joint

Just through the front doors of Bud’s House of Meat in south Houston, you’ll likely find co-owner Henry Wayne Adair Jr. directing traffic. Wayne (he goes by his middle name) is part greeter and part quarterback. In his blue-and-white striped shirt, complete with name patch, he points incoming customers to open spots or the shortest line at the meat counter that stretches the length of the building. The variety of raw meat behind the counter is mesmerizing. Turkey wings, fajitas, homemade sausages, and boudin share space with steaks, chops, and ground pork shaped into the silhouette of a pig. If you’re looking for already-smoked meats, Wayne will point you to the takeout counter under the neon sign that reads “Bud’s BBQ To Go.”
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Over 44K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 44,800 people are without power, as of 3:50 p.m. Entergy is reporting 820 people without power as of 3:50 p.m. To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox26houston.com

Houston opens first medical marijuana store

HOUSTON - Houston’s first medical marijuana store is now open along Houston Avenue in the Heights. Texas Original is the state’s largest medical cannabis provider. The store marks the first and only permanent pickup location for medical cannabis in the area. For Lora Taylor, the access and convenience...
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
DALLAS, TX
houstoniamag.com

A New Permanent Medical Cannabis Location Opens in the Heights

The future of cannabis in Texas is making headway—whether it’s fully welcome or not. This week, the state's largest medical cannabis provider, Texas Original, opened a permanent pickup location on Houston Avenue in the Heights. The 1,776-square-foot dispensary will operate five days per week, seven hours per day, for qualifying patients and will offer TXOG’s full suite of medical cannabis products, including gummies, sprays, tinctures, and lozenges.
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend County family sues Texas Children’s Hospital

A Fort Bend County family is suing one of the region’s hospitals, asserting doctors accidentally performed a vasectomy on their 4-year-old son. Attorneys for Sugar Land couple Josh and Krystal Brod filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court against Texas Children’s Hospital and a doctor there, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages on behalf of a minor child, according to court filings.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

