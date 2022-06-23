ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disentangling the relationship of gut microbiota, functional gastrointestinal disorders and autism: a case"“control study on prepubertal Chinese boys

By Oscar W. H. Wong
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging evidence of an altered gut microbiome in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) suggests a pathomechanism through the gut"“brain axis despite the inconsistent microbiome profile reported across studies. One of the knowledge gaps in the existing ASD microbiota studies is the lack of systematic exploration of the role of comorbid functional gastrointestinal...

