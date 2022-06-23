Disentangling the relationship of gut microbiota, functional gastrointestinal disorders and autism: a case"“control study on prepubertal Chinese boys

High salt intake has been linked to both obesity and high blood pressure (BP). Part of the variability of BP attributed to salt intake might be BMI-mediated. To investigate whether hypertension would be an effect modifier in the complex network including salt intake, obesity, and BP, we tested the hypothesis that salt intake has direct and BMI-mediated effects on systolic (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). Data from 9,028 participants (aged 34"“75 years, 53.6% women) were analyzed. A validated formula was used to estimate daily salt intake from the sodium excretion (12"‰h urine collection). A path model adjusted for covariates was designed in which salt intake has both a direct and a BMI-mediated effect on BP. In normotensives, standardized beta coefficients showed significant direct (Men: 0.058 and 0.052, Women: 0.072 and 0,061, P"‰<"‰0.05) and BMI-mediated (Men: 0.040 and 0.065, Women: 0.038 and 0.067, P"‰<"‰0.05) effect of salt intake on the SBP and DBP, respectively. However, in hypertensive individuals, neither the direct (Men: 0.006 and 0.056, Women: 0.048 and 0.017) nor the indirect effect (Men: âˆ’0.044 and 0.014, Women: 0.011 and 0.050) of salt intake on the SBP and DBP were significant. These data suggest that cardiovascular risk stratification should consider the complex interaction between salt intake and weight gain, and their effects on BP of normotensive and hypertensive individuals.

