SAN ANGELO – A weak cold front will move through the Big Country and Concho Valley Sunday bringing north winds and cooler temperatures Sunday. Expect the high temperature in San Angelo to reach 100 degrees before cooling off in the evening hours. Sunday will be the last day with triple digit temperatures for several days. There is a 20 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. The cold front is forecast to move through the Abilene area Sunday before noon and the Concho Valley later in the day. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 mph behind the front and…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO