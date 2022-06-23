Sussex Family YMCA celebrates Juneteenth with cookout

It's hard to find words to express the profound disappointment and anger I and my fellow members in Delaware NOW are feeling after reading the Dobbs v. Jackson women's health decision from the Supreme Court. On behalf of Delaware NOW, I want to share that our thoughts are first and foremost with every pregnant person seeking abortion services today in the United States – we can't imagine the pain, frustration and confusion they must be dealing with right now. We also stand with everyone concerned about the effect of this decision on LGBTQ+ rights, access to contraceptives, and the basic equality of women in the United States. Abortion access in Delaware continues to expand. The recent passage of HB 455 through the House of Representatives shows the commitment of our Legislature to ensure that Delawareans and anyone traveling to Delaware are able to access abortion services. Regardless of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the federal government, Delaware NOW intends to continue to work with community partners and legislators to ensure that everyone in Delaware is able to access abortion services, as well as every pregnant person who comes to Delaware to seek abortion care. Delaware NOW will continue to fight with our partners and allies to ensure that Delaware does not go back, and we pledge to aid and abet abortion access with every opportunity.

