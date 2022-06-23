ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Sussex Family YMCA celebrates Juneteenth with cookout

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYMCAs across the state celebrated Juneteenth with free admittance June 19 and 20. In Rehoboth Beach, the Sussex Family YMCA hosted a barbecue June 20. “At the Y, we celebrate this powerful moment in our nation’s history together and...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

4 City Pools In Wilmington, Delaware Open For Summer Season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday. Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed. Prices Pool is undergoing repairs. The city says that the location should open by mid-July. Click here for more information.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Rare, iridescent butterfly spotted in a Delaware swamp

There are 120 species of butterfly that live and breed in Delaware, according to The Nature Conservancy. The list just grew by one more. The tiny Hessel’s Hairstreak butterfly is about as big as your thumb, with a wingspan of barely an inch. Its wings shimmer with iridescent flecks of emerald green against brown. It is extremely rare, living almost exclusively in Atlantic white cedar swamps.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Local students honored for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University announced Chloe Schaeffer of Rehoboth Beach, a senior in its college of health professions, was named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester. York College of Pennsylvania announced two local students were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Honorees are Zachary Beard of Rehoboth Beach, a 2022 political science major, and Ryan Burke of Lewes, an undeclared major in the Class of 2025. To be eligible, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware NOW will work for women’s rights

It's hard to find words to express the profound disappointment and anger I and my fellow members in Delaware NOW are feeling after reading the Dobbs v. Jackson women's health decision from the Supreme Court. On behalf of Delaware NOW, I want to share that our thoughts are first and foremost with every pregnant person seeking abortion services today in the United States – we can't imagine the pain, frustration and confusion they must be dealing with right now. We also stand with everyone concerned about the effect of this decision on LGBTQ+ rights, access to contraceptives, and the basic equality of women in the United States. Abortion access in Delaware continues to expand. The recent passage of HB 455 through the House of Representatives shows the commitment of our Legislature to ensure that Delawareans and anyone traveling to Delaware are able to access abortion services. Regardless of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the federal government, Delaware NOW intends to continue to work with community partners and legislators to ensure that everyone in Delaware is able to access abortion services, as well as every pregnant person who comes to Delaware to seek abortion care. Delaware NOW will continue to fight with our partners and allies to ensure that Delaware does not go back, and we pledge to aid and abet abortion access with every opportunity.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Middletown, DE
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Society
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sussex County, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Government
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

GALLERY | Check out Middletown's brand new Appoquinimink Library

A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them. "This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Thresholds program seeks volunteers

The Thresholds program at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown is seeking volunteers to teach decision-making skills to incarcerated people in a classroom setting. Using the Thresholds student workbook to provide one-on-one instruction, volunteers teach an essential thought process needed to make sound decisions and set realistic goals. Four Thresholds program...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks celebrate Flag Day

Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes held a Flag Day ceremony and luncheon June 12. The Elks took time during the event to honor Eagle Scout Matthew Hobman, and to recognize winners of its Americanism essay contest. Exalted Ruler Joanne Mayer welcomed guests and Esteemed Leading Knight Joy Schreck...
LEWES, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Three K-9s Call It a Career After Serving People in Delaware

Three Belgian Malinois K-9s are being honored for their tenure and contributions to the public safety of New Castle County, Delaware. "Their contributions will be greatly missed," New Castle County police said in a news release. "The entire Department of Public Safety wishes all of these officers the best in their retirement."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Black history mural unveiled in West Rehoboth

Black history is coming alive in West Rehoboth, thanks to a new mural unveiled this week. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural on Malloy Street honors the neighborhood's Black community. “Black history in West Rehoboth hasn’t had a chance to shine in the past, so recognizing people and this community is...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Cookout#Black History#Sussex Family Ymca#The Ymca Of Delaware#Bear Glasgow Ymca#Western Family Ymca
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe names Susan Lacomba VP of perioperative services

Beebe Healthcare introduced Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, as vice president of perioperative services. In this role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center. “Susan’s...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Two-for-Two: Jordan Watson Earns $3,350 Modified Victory Friday at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE – Two-for-two. Milford, Del.’s Jordan Watson represented the First State on Friday night at Georgetown Speedway, winning the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified event. The win for Watson and the Brent Hall Motorsports No. 18 was his second in a row at the Sussex County half-mile oval. He earned $3,350 including a $350 bonus from Paradise Senior living as the top-finishing Delaware driver.
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy