Katy, TX

26634 Daylily Grove St

Panr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle Family Home Available For Rent! - Property Id: 923901. Self guided tour property! Rent to own ($2,345)/mo . Lovely 3BD 2B ranch-style...

www.pvpanther.com

Panr

5514 Amelia Plantation Dr

The Guardian II plan is a marvelous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!. Location. 5514 Amelia Plantation Dr, Katy, TX. Address approximated. Rent. $1640. Bedrooms.
KATY, TX
Panr

6246 Brenwood Cir

Wonderful 3 bedroom two story town home with lots of character. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Laundry room and all bedrooms upstairs. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
Panr

2922 Brightspring Ct, Katy TX

This spacious home features stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fenced backyard, an oversized game room, master suite on ground level. Generously sized secondary bedrooms, and storage galore! Zoned to award-winning Katy ISD schools. Quiet neighborhood and yet close to shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2922-brightspring-ct-katy-tx-katy-tx/581862. Property Id 581862.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Built-to-rent homes offer more options for would-be home buyers

HOUSTON - Sky-high prices and rising mortgage rates are pricing more would-be home buyers out of a dream-home, and more people are turning to the rental market for relief while finding whole neighborhoods with a welcome sign. The Houston Association of Realtors says single-family home rentals in Houston rose nearly...
realtynewsreport.com

Natural Gas Firm Relocating Headquarters

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Cheniere Energy, the first American company to export liquefied natural gas, is moving its headquarters offices to the new 47-story Texas Tower in Houston’s central business district. The 151,490-SF Cheniere Energy lease is one of the most significant office leases in...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Law Firm Leases Space on West Loop

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Wilson Cribbs + Goren, a law firm specializing in real estate, has leased a full floor consisting of 23,028 SF at Park Towers North in the Uptown Houston area. Park Towers is a two-building office tower park situated just inside the 610...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Rice University rises to No. 1 spot in new ranking of best college investments

HOUSTON, Texas -- By one measure, earning a degree at Rice University is the smartest move in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and universities that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places Rice at No. 1 in Texas and No. 10 in the U.S. It's the only Texas school to break into the national top 10.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to cool your house without heating up the power bill

HOUSTON — Your air conditioner unit is 50% of the electricity bill. That’s why Reliant Energy has some suggestions when it comes to running it. Reliant’s Wayne Morrison said to practice the 4x4 rule. “If you’re going to be gone more than four hours, raise your temperature...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Over 44K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 44,800 people are without power, as of 3:50 p.m. Entergy is reporting 820 people without power as of 3:50 p.m. To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint...
thebuzzmagazines.com

An evening at the Starlight Room

Gala chairs Steve and Christina Morse (pictured) joined 650 fellow supporters for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Ball, An Evening at the Starlight Room. The event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, raised a record $1.9 million for the Theatre’s artistic, educational, and community engagement initiatives. The grand ballroom was staged as an elegant supper club, reminiscent of the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the live auction featured over-the- top Broadway weekends, including VIP experiences featuring Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The evening paid tribute to Beth Madison for her accomplishments in arts and education in Houston. Members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company performed an “impromptu” skit featuring Beth’s contributions to the community, which ended in a crowd-interactive rap by Louis Quintero.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Best Horchata in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Change of Mexico is rated number one on Yelp. La Guadalupana Café & Bakery is the best according to Trip Adviser. Reviewers calls La Guadalupana Café & Bakery a “hidden gem, expensive and poor service, a little cafe with big flavors, and say they have the best Mexican breakfast. Official Mexican food, cozy and familiar, awesome disappointingly bland.” Guess you have to decide.
HOUSTON, TX

