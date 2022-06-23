VFW celebrates Flag Day

The Las Animas / Bent County Fire Protection District confirmed Tuesday that they will move forward with the annual fireworks show July 4 at the Las Animas High School football field. The fire department will be canvassing the city for donations on June 30 and July 1. This content is...
The public is invited to join the inhabitants of Bent's Old Fort on Monday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate American Independence during the 2022 Old-Fashioned 4th Celebration.
If you believed that Bluestem Village, the new nursing home facility being constructed in La Junta, would simply be a new nursing home, you were wrong. Bluestem Village is the future of elderly healthcare, innovative and extraordinary with its ideas, with layouts and commodities designed to maximize comfort and wellness. The future is now.
June 1st, 2022 was a rainy Wednesday, and that was the very day Gary and Robin Reed, owners of Thunder Media, Inc. (TMI) traveled to Lamar to purchase KBLJ 1400AM & KTHN 92.1FM. The rain was so welcome and surprisingly appropriate for the day for launching these two local radio stations and also streaming on-line at www.lajuntaradio.com.
