LA Fire Department assists with fire

PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation has been opened by the Pueblo Police Department after they said they found a man dead early Saturday morning on the south side of town. Police said they arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Bohmen Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO