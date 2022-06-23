ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

LA Fire Department assists with fire

bcdemocratonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Animas Fire Department assisted neighboring La Junta Fire Department with a structure fire...

www.bcdemocratonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway Saturday morning in south Pueblo, suspects at large

PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation has been opened by the Pueblo Police Department after they said they found a man dead early Saturday morning on the south side of town. Police said they arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Bohmen Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. The post Homicide investigation underway Saturday morning in south Pueblo, suspects at large appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate deadly shooting, victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning off of Bohmen Avenue. Pueblo County Coroner confirms that 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and his family has been notified. At 1:19 a.m., PPD was […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Inmate death at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman while she was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail. The inmate, identified as Marissa Fresquez of Pueblo, was found […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

Las Animas fireworks show will go on, LJ and RF cancelled

The Las Animas / Bent County Fire Protection District confirmed Tuesday that they will move forward with the annual fireworks show July 4 at the Las Animas High School football field. The fire department will be canvassing the city for donations on June 30 and July 1. This content is...
LAS ANIMAS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
La Junta, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
La Junta, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies served several search warrants regarding a criminal organization and a Southern Colorado pawn shop with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they're part of a joint investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of The post Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest man following motor vehicle theft near downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man following a motor vehicle theft near downtown Pueblo. Friday, police made contact with 32-year-old Bryan Martinez following a motor vehicle theft in the 300 block of W. 8th St., just after 5 a.m. Police say they found a 9mm handgun in Martinez's waistband The post Police arrest man following motor vehicle theft near downtown Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

A step into the future—Bluestem Villiage is unlike any nursing home in existence

If you believed that Bluestem Village, the new nursing home facility being constructed in La Junta, would simply be a new nursing home, you were wrong. Bluestem Village is the future of elderly healthcare, innovative and extraordinary with its ideas, with layouts and commodities designed to maximize comfort and wellness. The future is now.
LA JUNTA, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

VFW celebrates Flag Day

VFW Day of Service was celebrated this past week with Flag Day activities. The Las Animas, McClave, and Hasty Avenue of Flags flew proudly on Flag Day, which was Tuesday, June 14. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
LAS ANIMAS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#La Fire Department#La Junta Fire Department
bcdemocratonline.com

Celebrate American Independence at Bent’s Fort

The public is invited to join the inhabitants of Bent’s Old Fort on Monday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate American Independence during the 2022 Old-Fashioned 4th Celebration. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), and Print...
BENT COUNTY, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

Local radio now has local ownership

June 1st, 2022 was a rainy Wednesday, and that was the very day Gary and Robin Reed, owners of Thunder Media, Inc. (TMI) traveled to Lamar to purchase KBLJ 1400AM & KTHN 92.1FM. The rain was so welcome and surprisingly appropriate for the day for launching these two local radio stations and also streaming on-line at www.lajuntaradio.com.
ROBIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 11 miles north of Pueblo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pinon and Pueblo West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy