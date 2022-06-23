LA Fire Department assists with fire

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 11 miles north of Pueblo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pinon and Pueblo West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0