Robin

Local radio now has local ownership

bcdemocratonline.com
 2 days ago

June 1st, 2022 was a rainy Wednesday, and that was the very day Gary and Robin Reed, owners of...

www.bcdemocratonline.com

bcdemocratonline.com

A step into the future—Bluestem Villiage is unlike any nursing home in existence

If you believed that Bluestem Village, the new nursing home facility being constructed in La Junta, would simply be a new nursing home, you were wrong. Bluestem Village is the future of elderly healthcare, innovative and extraordinary with its ideas, with layouts and commodities designed to maximize comfort and wellness. The future is now.
LA JUNTA, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

Las Animas fireworks show will go on, LJ and RF cancelled

The Las Animas / Bent County Fire Protection District confirmed Tuesday that they will move forward with the annual fireworks show July 4 at the Las Animas High School football field. The fire department will be canvassing the city for donations on June 30 and July 1.
LAS ANIMAS, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

Celebrate American Independence at Bent’s Fort

The public is invited to join the inhabitants of Bent's Old Fort on Monday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate American Independence during the 2022 Old-Fashioned 4th Celebration.
BENT COUNTY, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

VFW celebrates Flag Day

VFW Day of Service was celebrated this past week with Flag Day activities. The Las Animas, McClave, and Hasty Avenue of Flags flew proudly on Flag Day, which was Tuesday, June 14.
LAS ANIMAS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Thunder Media
bcdemocratonline.com

George W. Smith

George Watson Smith, 72 years old, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He died at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, due to complications of leukemia. George was born October 2, 1949, in Las Animas, Colorado. He was the son of George H. Smith and Maude Ellen (Kerr) Smith. George graduated from Las Animas High School in Las Animas, Colorado, in 1967. He also attended Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado, as well as Colorado University in Boulder Colorado. George then served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War, as military police in Maryland. George worked in Liberal, Kansas where he met and married Karen Rose Juhl. They married on November 20, 1971. George worked for BP AMOCO for 31 years. He analyzed gas and did corrosion prevention until he retired in 2005. He worked for Jim Harbour flagging work sites, and then was working as a Relief Rural Mail Carrier at the time of his death. Survivors are his wife, Karen; his daughter Valerie Renee Smith of Ulysses, Kansas, and one granddaughter/daughter Bailey Rae Phillips Smith of the family home, as well as many cousins. George was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia A. (Smith) Turner; and brother Terry J. Smith. Funeral services will be held at the Peace Valley Cemetery on the Smith Ranch, 20034 Country Road Z, Hasty, Colorado, on October 1, 2022, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation to the Cancer Society or your local food bank.
LAS ANIMAS, CO

