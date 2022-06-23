ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

A step into the future—Bluestem Villiage is unlike any nursing home in existence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you believed that Bluestem Village, the new nursing home facility being constructed in La Junta, would simply be...

Local radio now has local ownership

June 1st, 2022 was a rainy Wednesday, and that was the very day Gary and Robin Reed, owners of Thunder Media, Inc. (TMI) traveled to Lamar to purchase KBLJ 1400AM & KTHN 92.1FM. The rain was so welcome and surprisingly appropriate for the day for launching these two local radio stations and also streaming on-line at www.lajuntaradio.com.
ROBIN
Celebrate American Independence at Bent’s Fort

The public is invited to join the inhabitants of Bent’s Old Fort on Monday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate American Independence during the 2022 Old-Fashioned 4th Celebration. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), and Print...
BENT COUNTY, CO
LA Fire Department assists with fire

The Las Animas Fire Department assisted neighboring La Junta Fire Department with a structure fire June 17. At 3:05 p.m., La Junta Fire Department responded to the 24000 block of Cucharra on a reported structure fire. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes...
LA JUNTA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies served several search warrants regarding a criminal organization and a Southern Colorado pawn shop with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they're part of a joint investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of The post Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
VFW celebrates Flag Day

VFW Day of Service was celebrated this past week with Flag Day activities. The Las Animas, McClave, and Hasty Avenue of Flags flew proudly on Flag Day, which was Tuesday, June 14. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
LAS ANIMAS, CO
George W. Smith

George Watson Smith, 72 years old, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He died at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, due to complications of leukemia. George was born October 2, 1949, in Las Animas, Colorado. He was the son of George H. Smith and Maude Ellen (Kerr) Smith. George graduated from Las Animas High School in Las Animas, Colorado, in 1967. He also attended Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado, as well as Colorado University in Boulder Colorado. George then served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War, as military police in Maryland. George worked in Liberal, Kansas where he met and married Karen Rose Juhl. They married on November 20, 1971. George worked for BP AMOCO for 31 years. He analyzed gas and did corrosion prevention until he retired in 2005. He worked for Jim Harbour flagging work sites, and then was working as a Relief Rural Mail Carrier at the time of his death. Survivors are his wife, Karen; his daughter Valerie Renee Smith of Ulysses, Kansas, and one granddaughter/daughter Bailey Rae Phillips Smith of the family home, as well as many cousins. George was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia A. (Smith) Turner; and brother Terry J. Smith. Funeral services will be held at the Peace Valley Cemetery on the Smith Ranch, 20034 Country Road Z, Hasty, Colorado, on October 1, 2022, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation to the Cancer Society or your local food bank.
LAS ANIMAS, CO
Las Animas fireworks show will go on, LJ and RF cancelled

The Las Animas / Bent County Fire Protection District confirmed Tuesday that they will move forward with the annual fireworks show July 4 at the Las Animas High School football field. The fire department will be canvassing the city for donations on June 30 and July 1. This content is...
LAS ANIMAS, CO
KXRM

Inmate death at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman while she was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail. The inmate, identified as Marissa Fresquez of Pueblo, was found […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway Saturday morning in south Pueblo, suspects at large

PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation has been opened by the Pueblo Police Department after they said they found a man dead early Saturday morning on the south side of town. Police said they arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Bohmen Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. The post Homicide investigation underway Saturday morning in south Pueblo, suspects at large appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Community Policy