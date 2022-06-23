A step into the future—Bluestem Villiage is unlike any nursing home in existence

George Watson Smith, 72 years old, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He died at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, due to complications of leukemia. George was born October 2, 1949, in Las Animas, Colorado. He was the son of George H. Smith and Maude Ellen (Kerr) Smith. George graduated from Las Animas High School in Las Animas, Colorado, in 1967. He also attended Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado, as well as Colorado University in Boulder Colorado. George then served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War, as military police in Maryland. George worked in Liberal, Kansas where he met and married Karen Rose Juhl. They married on November 20, 1971. George worked for BP AMOCO for 31 years. He analyzed gas and did corrosion prevention until he retired in 2005. He worked for Jim Harbour flagging work sites, and then was working as a Relief Rural Mail Carrier at the time of his death. Survivors are his wife, Karen; his daughter Valerie Renee Smith of Ulysses, Kansas, and one granddaughter/daughter Bailey Rae Phillips Smith of the family home, as well as many cousins. George was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia A. (Smith) Turner; and brother Terry J. Smith. Funeral services will be held at the Peace Valley Cemetery on the Smith Ranch, 20034 Country Road Z, Hasty, Colorado, on October 1, 2022, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation to the Cancer Society or your local food bank.

