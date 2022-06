Austin W. “Melvin” Richardson, age 37 of rural Sidney, IA passed away on June 14, 2022. He was born on April 5, 1985 in Omaha, NE; the son of Uwe August and Vicki Sue (Lyons) Richardson. Melvin was raised and attended school in Hamburg, IA. He graduated from Hamburg High School with the Class of 2004. He then attended Peru State College where he studied Criminal Justice for over three years. He then attended and graduated from the Police Academy.

SIDNEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO