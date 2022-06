Click here to read the full article. Leave it to an ’80s teen icon to keep “Stranger Things” authentic. Winona Ryder leads the nostalgic Netflix series set in the 1980s, and when it comes to period-piece details, the “Reality Bites” star keeps it as real as possible on set, even alerting showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer about historical inaccuracies on the sci-fi series. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have it in ’83,'” Ryder’s co-star David Harbour told Harper’s Bazaar. “She knew all of these minute, tiny details they didn’t even know, and they had to...

MOVIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO