A young Bear Grylls in the making. A 4-year-old boy has just been found after surviving two days in the Montana wilderness. According to the New York Post, 4-year-old Ryker Webb was found after a two-day search to try and locate him in the dense forests of Northwest Montana. Multiple agencies utilized ground crews, ATV teams, canine teams, drones, helicopters and a even boat unit to try and locate the kid, who went missing from his backyard near Troy, Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO