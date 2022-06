In just the first half of 2022, Team Penske and the Porsche 963 LMDh have already logged more miles than the furthest distance that has ever been recorded at Le Mans. With that much time already in its logbook, Porsche has finally decided its racing livery was ready to be revealed to the world. In 2023, the Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh will take on the top echelon of endurance racing around the world with IMSA here in the U.S. and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). That schedule also includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which Porsche's last overall win was 25 years ago. That's not all, as Porsche closed the announcement with news that they will also offer a customer racecar program to go along with the works effort cars.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO