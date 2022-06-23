David Zook to announce findings of County Housing Task Force

Harrison Arthur Bennion passed away peacefully in Logan, Utah on June 22, 2022. Harry was born to Harris Wilford Bennion, and June Evelyn Carlsen on 29 August 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Union, Utah and was class president in his high school. Dad was in the air force in the early 1960’s. He and mom moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1964 to work for his father at Bennion Motor on Center Street. He loved being a mechanic and Ford vehicles were always the only kind of vehicles we were allowed to talk about. Dad married Barbara Allen in April 1958. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 28, 1969. They had 5 children; Carrie (Douglas) Guse, Todd Bennion, Angela (Todd) Young, Kenneth (fiancé, Maren) Bennion and Steven Bennion. Dad was an amazing dad and all around fun person. Anyone who knew him knew he was a happy man and looked at the bright side of life. He loved kids and youth. When we were little, all the kids in the neighborhood knew that if dad was home, he was going to give airplane rides so they watched for him. We loved that. He was always the Santa Clause for Primary programs when we were small. His own children didn’t realize it was him. He drove the bus from Randolph for the high school kids in Lake Town. Those grown up kids are always telling us how much they liked dad and how fun he was.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO