Cache County, UT

David Zook to announce findings of County Housing Task Force

By Charlie Schill
 5 days ago

LOGAN – Cache County Executive David Zook will present the findings of his Housing Crisis Task Force at noon on Thursday, June 23. Zook’s presentation is slated for the Cache Summit at the Riverwoods Conference Center. “Cache County is a special community,” said Cache County Council member...

Ribbon-cutting marks new era in Cache Valley wastewater treatment

LOGAN – Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Logan City’s new $150 million wastewater treatment plant is nearly ready to go online. City Environmental Director Issa Hamud said that the plant, located at 2445 West, 200 North on Valley View Highway, is still test-conditioning water. But results so far have indicated that the plant is already exceeding expectations.
LOGAN, UT
Construction at Logan Regional Hospital continues to 2025

LOGAN – Work is underway on a project at Logan Regional Hospital, continuing until early 2025, that will include construction of a 110,000-square-foot, four-story tower on the northeast corner of the campus and the demolition of two existing towers to create a new front entrance to the hospital. Emillio...
LOGAN, UT
Logan City officials announce upcoming holiday closures

LOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Independence Day holiday. “Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will not be collected as usual on Monday, July 4,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik. “The city landfill will also closed to the public on that day.”
LOGAN, UT
Harrison Arthur Bennion

Harrison Arthur Bennion passed away peacefully in Logan, Utah on June 22, 2022. Harry was born to Harris Wilford Bennion, and June Evelyn Carlsen on 29 August 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Union, Utah and was class president in his high school. Dad was in the air force in the early 1960’s. He and mom moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1964 to work for his father at Bennion Motor on Center Street. He loved being a mechanic and Ford vehicles were always the only kind of vehicles we were allowed to talk about. Dad married Barbara Allen in April 1958. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 28, 1969. They had 5 children; Carrie (Douglas) Guse, Todd Bennion, Angela (Todd) Young, Kenneth (fiancé, Maren) Bennion and Steven Bennion. Dad was an amazing dad and all around fun person. Anyone who knew him knew he was a happy man and looked at the bright side of life. He loved kids and youth. When we were little, all the kids in the neighborhood knew that if dad was home, he was going to give airplane rides so they watched for him. We loved that. He was always the Santa Clause for Primary programs when we were small. His own children didn’t realize it was him. He drove the bus from Randolph for the high school kids in Lake Town. Those grown up kids are always telling us how much they liked dad and how fun he was.
LOGAN, UT
Millville family transports hundreds of pounds of protective gear to Ukraine

MILLVILLE – Last week several family members and friends gathered at the Dave and Brittany Milligan home in Millville to sort, organize and pack over 24 suitcases full of body armor, tactical vests, helmets, first-aid kits and more bound for Ukraine. Dave’s sister, Jeanne Wardle, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Donetsk, Ukraine over 20 years ago and has returned to the country several times after her mission. Now the Las Vegas resident is on another mission, to save lives in the war-torn country.
MILLVILLE, UT
Hazmat chemical spill in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN — Emergency crews were called to North Logan on what was originally reported as a “mass-hazmat spill.” The hazardous material leak occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 3000 North 300 West. Fire trucks and a hazmat crew responded after learning a highly flammable material aboard a...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Mountain lion cub spotted in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — Officials in Hyde Park are asking residents to be on the lookout after a mountain lion was recently reported within the community. The city posted on social media that a mountain lion cub had an altercation with a dog on Saturday. No injuries were reported. City...
HYDE PARK, UT
40th year for classic car tradition held every summer in Cache Valley

LOGAN — It’s a big event every summer around the 4th of July, and this year’s Cache Valley Cruise-In is even bigger, as it is their 40th year as a major showcase for classic vehicle enthusiasts. Over 1,000 classic cars and custom builds are expected to grace...
LOGAN, UT

