The world of diesel fuel surcharges entered Thursday using a price that is now more than 10 days old and the updated number isn’t coming out this week at all. Chris Higginbotham, a spokesman for the Energy Information Administration (EIA), told FreightWaves on Thursday that the agency has experienced a “pretty serious hardware issue” and that no petroleum-related data is expected to be released this week.

