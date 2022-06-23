TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

The family of longtime West Seattle community advocate Dennis Ross has announced his death. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:. Dennis Andrew Ross passed away on February 2, 2022 from congestive heart failure. Dennis was born on March 24, 1939. He was raised in Vinita Park, MO, a small village near the city line of St. Louis. He attended St. Rita’s grade school, Mercy High School and St. Louis University. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1963-1965. Dennis began his career at the Kroger Company, where he quickly established himself as a troubleshooting expert in transportation and logistics for the company. Kroger transferred him throughout the midwest including Peoria, IL, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and Cincinnati, OH.
