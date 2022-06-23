ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:21 PM: Caller reports the 35th/Barton signal is flashing red. Today’s forecast is back to sunshine and a high around 70. (Now both Sunday and Monday are forecast for possible 90s!) BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for...

FOURTH OF JULY: First pre-holiday week without fireworks stands in neighboring North Highline

With one week to go until the Fourth of July, in past years this is when fireworks sales started in White Center and the rest of unincorporated North Highline, just south of West Seattle. Not this year. The fireworks ban in unincorporated King County has taken effect. If you’re outside the city limits – as published previously on our partner site White Center Now, here’s how the complaint/enforcement process will work:
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Mini-heat wave still expected to end after tomorrow. So what about the holiday weekend?

(WSB photo – Saturday beachgoers on Alki) 4:28 PM: The National Weather Service‘s afternoon forecast update is in, and it’s still projecting a high in the 90s on Monday, with the heat advisory continuing in effect until late Monday night. Tuesday might not even get out of the 60s. So what about the Fourth of July weekend? The NWS says it’s still too soon to predict with confidence, but they’re tentatively forecasting clouds for at least part of the weekend.
DEVELOPMENT: 4448 California SW to return to Southwest Design Review Board

What could be the next West Seattle Junction redevelopment project to start construction needs one more level of approval from the Southwest Design Review Board, and a date is now set for their next look at it. The proposal would replace a small commercial building at 4448 California SW [map] with a seven-story mixed-use building, including almost 100 apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space, with no offstreet parking required or planned. The project cleared the first phase of Design Review last year (here’s our coverage from November), and is penciled in to return to the board at 5 pm Thursday, August 4th, online. Here’s the draft design packet with details on the plan. The August review will include a public-comment period, but if you have something to say, you can also email the project’s assigned city planner, at david.sachs@seattle.gov.
DEVELOPMENT: City Council vote Tuesday to end five-year street-vacation process at West Seattle project site

The purpose of this final part of the process is to confirm that the beneficiary of the street vacation has completed their obligation, The committee members who were present signaled their approval with “yes” votes. Tomorrow, the full council has to take one last vote. After that, there’ll be one last step to finalizing the turnover – the property will officially be transferred to WC Self-Storage, which has already paid the city more than a million dollars for it. If you’re wondering about Nucor’s role in all this – it involves part of the railroad tracks.
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: SDOT expects to finish building curb ramps at Dumar/Orchard: “This work will include pouring concrete and paving the road in front of the curb ramp. We expect to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We do not anticipate any major traffic impacts.” Also today, “we’re pouring concrete for the lane divider on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW near Harbor Island. This is phase two of three phases to repair the damaged lane divider. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area.” Plus WSDOT continues its “Revive I-5” SB lane closures for expansion-joint work.
SUNDAY PREVIEW: Two West Seattle marches

The lineup for tomorrow won’t be anything like the 26-note list for today – but it will feature two West Seattle marches:. DEMONSTRATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: In the wake of the small spontaneous protest at Walk-All-Ways on Friday, abortion-rights supporters are planning to march there Sunday morning, 10 am-11:30 am. Organizers explain here, “We are just two pissed=off moms that want to bring this community together to mourn, find solace, organize and protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This is a peaceful gathering (be respectful of the local businesses and market) wear green, bring signs, your voice, and water.”
SUMMER: West Seattle YMCA adds more swim lessons

The summer’s a great time to get in the water – as long as you can do it safely! Swim lessons tend to fill up fast around here but the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) tells us they’ve added some. The announcement says, “At the Y, we are committed to water safety and ensuring that every youth in the West Seattle community has the opportunity to learn to swim. We have added some additional Swim Lesson options during the day for the remainder of the summer season!” To find open sessions, scroll down this page until you get past the ones that are marked “full.” You can also visit the front desk at the Y in The Triangle, 3622 SW Snoqualmie.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, on its way home

(Photo by Michael Fischer) Thanks for the tips and photo! Seven weeks after it headed out for training, the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returned home this evening, visible from West Seattle before it turned into Rich Passage.
UPDATE: Big response, small fire on SW Portland Court

1:57 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a possible house fire in the 2500 block of SW Portland Court [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2 AM: One of the first units on scene reports light smoke. 2:04 AM: They’ve assessed it as a “small wall...
PHOTOS: Seafair Pirates land at Alki Beach, first time in 3 years

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) 1:16 PM: Another West Seattle summer tradition returned moments ago at Alki Beach, as the Seafair Pirates landed aboard the Global vessel Prudhoe Bay. (This photo and next by David Hutchinson) As previewed here, this year’s landing is a “scaled-down” event – no accompanying all-day...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery

HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery at Westwood Village

11:49 AM: Thanks for the tips. Seattle Police are investigating a robbery at the Westwood Village Chase Bank. Investigators were all inside the bank when we went over to try to find out more, so we weren’t able to talk with anyone, but it was dispatched about an hour ago as a “robbery at gunpoint,” involving two robbers; the gun was implied but not seen. No injuries reported. The bank is still closed while the investigation continues. We’re still listening to archived audio for description information.
HAPPENING NOW: Local hams reach out to neighbors near and far on Field Day

With a field full of antennas and a parking lot full of trailers and tents, three local ham-radio groups are teaming up for this year’s Field Day, which continues into the night and until late tomorrow morning on the north side of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). It’s a chance to educate the public and also part of a nationwide contest.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary

Our SUP closet was broken into (overnight Thursday into Friday) – damaging the door and busting part of the latch where the padlock slides into. Boards were stolen. If anyone has any information or saw anything, please call us, 206-953-0237.
Remembering Dennis A. Ross, 1939-2022

The family of longtime West Seattle community advocate Dennis Ross has announced his death. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:. Dennis Andrew Ross passed away on February 2, 2022 from congestive heart failure. Dennis was born on March 24, 1939. He was raised in Vinita Park, MO, a small village near the city line of St. Louis. He attended St. Rita’s grade school, Mercy High School and St. Louis University. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1963-1965. Dennis began his career at the Kroger Company, where he quickly established himself as a troubleshooting expert in transportation and logistics for the company. Kroger transferred him throughout the midwest including Peoria, IL, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and Cincinnati, OH.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alleged rapist arrested, accused of ‘terrorizing’ local businesses

An accused rapist is in the King County Jail after being arrested in The Junction early Saturday. We first learned of the arrest from this SPD summary:. It has been reported that, every weekend for weeks, a suspect has been terrorizing patrons and employees of various Admiral/Alaska Junction establishments and venues. Officers have become familiar with the subject and staff have formed a loose community advising one another whenever the suspect or his vehicle come into the area. Generally, suspect takes off prior to police arrival. On 06-25-2022 at 0149 hours, officers received a similar call for service. Officers determined that the suspect had a rape warrant with a $1,000,000 bail, formulated a plan and took suspect into custody without incident.
CONGRATULATIONS! One local All-Star team wins big

Congratulations to the 10U Red West Seattle Baseball All Stars – Danny Sizemore sent the photo and report of their big tournament win:. This past weekend they traveled to Yakima to take part in The Golden Glove tournament. There were 7 teams from around the state in their bracket. The West Seattle Reds went undefeated (4-0) to bring home the championship by beating teams from Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and Ellensburg.
