Warrick County Sheriff’s Department still Searching for “Armed and Dangerous” Suspect

Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Vestie was born April 3, 1927 in Mariah Hill to Simon and Philomena (Seifert) Nord. He graduated from Dale High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1950. Vestie served as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with one star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his recovery from his injuries, he hitchhiked home from San Francisco, CA to marry his sweetheart, Alice Eckert on October 11, 1952. Alice and Vestie have been blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, and several countries, including China and Germany. For many years, Vestie worked for Olinger Construction Company and retired from Nerco as a heavy equipment operator.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO