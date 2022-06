Click here to read the full article. Italy has established a new museum in Rome dedicated to showcasing more than 200 artifacts that are believed to have been stolen from cultural sites across the country and trafficked in the US. 211 of the artifacts, the majority of the 260 that make up the new museum’s rotating collection, were recovered during seizures led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, which estimates the value of the grouping of recovered artifacts to be worth around $10 million. The newly-minted institution, “Museum of Rescued Art,” is housed in the complex of the National Roman...

MUSEUMS ・ 8 DAYS AGO