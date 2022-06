Whether you shower to start your day or to unwind before bed, most of us will agree that showering is more than a mundane task. The warm stream of water is like a gentle massage, the steamy air is invigorating, and for a lot of people (we’re looking at you, moms), it’s the only time in which you get a little peace and quiet. So, it makes sense you want to optimize your shower with products that leave you feeling refreshed, and if you ask us, body wash may be one of the most overlooked aspects of a beauty routine.

