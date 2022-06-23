OPEN HOUSE~SAT~6/25-10AM-NOON-26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO

William J. Smith Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of Severna Park, Md., a veteran of the U.S. Marines and avid golfer, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was 98 years old. The son of William and Anita Smith, Bill grew up in Baltimore, Md. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, and attended Forest Park High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College. In 1950, he completed law school at University of Maryland College of Law. William married the love of his life, Isabelle K. Smith, in 1945. On April 21, 2022, they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO