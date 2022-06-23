ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

OPEN HOUSE~SAT~6/25-10AM-NOON-26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Piña Colada Smoothies at Lewes Coffee!

Kallista’s latest Frozen Sensation is heating up the Ferry Terminal and cooling off your hottest summer days! Enjoy her freshly blended pineapple creations available NOW at Lewes Coffee!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Millsboro, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Business
City
Millsboro, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Consultant advises Lewes short-term rental group

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Plumbing#Crawl Space#Housing List
Cape Gazette

Energy Costs Savings

With inflation impacting all areas of our life, it’s not surprising that the cost of heating and cooling the home increased by 33% in 2021. While energy-saving measures have been touted for environmental reasons, the impact on our wallets makes taking these steps more critical than ever. The pros...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Black history mural unveiled in West Rehoboth

Black history is coming alive in West Rehoboth, thanks to a new mural unveiled this week. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural on Malloy Street honors the neighborhood's Black community. “Black history in West Rehoboth hasn’t had a chance to shine in the past, so recognizing people and this community is...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Home Damaged After Car Backs into it

MILLSBORO, Del.- Firefighters had to rush to a Millsboro home early Sunday afternoon to rescue the driver of a car that backed into the dwelling, causing significant property damage. The Millsboro Fire Company said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. When they...
MILLSBORO, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cape Gazette

Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash won by Peyton Riley in 15:47

The 18th annual Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash June 25 attracted a crowd of 200 runners, all of whom chased Peyton Riley, 22, of Danville, Pa., who ran from the water park and back in a blistering time on a hot morning. The Bloomsburg-bound junior raced to a personal-best time of 15:47.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center members tour Utah’s National Parks

Members of the Lewes Senior Activity Center and friends cannot stop talking about their trip to southern Utah’s breathtaking national parks in early June. The eight-day trip was offered through the center and arranged by Curran Travel Inc. After a flight to Las Vegas, highlights of the trip included...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Smith Jr., Marine Corps veteran

William J. Smith Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of Severna Park, Md., a veteran of the U.S. Marines and avid golfer, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was 98 years old. The son of William and Anita Smith, Bill grew up in Baltimore, Md. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, and attended Forest Park High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College. In 1950, he completed law school at University of Maryland College of Law. William married the love of his life, Isabelle K. Smith, in 1945. On April 21, 2022, they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Local students honored for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University announced Chloe Schaeffer of Rehoboth Beach, a senior in its college of health professions, was named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester. York College of Pennsylvania announced two local students were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Honorees are Zachary Beard of Rehoboth Beach, a 2022 political science major, and Ryan Burke of Lewes, an undeclared major in the Class of 2025. To be eligible, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe names Susan Lacomba VP of perioperative services

Beebe Healthcare introduced Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, as vice president of perioperative services. In this role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center. “Susan’s...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Fast Casual

Father-daughter duo opens Capriotti's in Delaware

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has added a location in Millsboro, Delaware, at 25938 Plaza Dr., thanks to a partnership with Tom Donovan, who will run the shop with his daughter Katie. "Katie and I will take the lead in running the shop but it will very much be a family run...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Mobile home burns in Angola Beach Estates; investigation ongoing

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded at about 9:40 p.m., June 22, to a report of a mobile home fire on Talbot Drive in the Angola Beach Estates community. Arriving crews found a mobile home with flames throughout. The home’s resident was safely outside. Rehoboth Beach crews were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
capemayvibe.com

35 foot Humpback whale about 2 miles off of Cape May Point. 150 Bottlenose dolphins off of Avalon, NJ Multiple whale reports f…

35 foot Humpback whale about 2 miles off of Cape May Point. Multiple whale reports from other areas offshore of Cape May, NJ. #whales #humpbackwhale #capemay #capemaynj #newjerseywhales #njwhales #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape...
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy