Twin Falls, ID

Downtown Twin Falls Streets to Close for Bike Race (6/25)

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in the downtown area of Twin Falls will be blocked off to traffic for an annual bicycle race. The Twin Falls Police Department said it will begin closing off 2nd Avenue...

kmvt

Road work to begin June 27 in four Idaho counties

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties. The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game relocate two bull moose

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where you step when you're outside the building.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Public Meeting on Lava Ridge Wind Project Set for July 7

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting will be held in early July on a proposed large scale wind project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management announced July 7, for the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council's Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online with public comment near the end. The subcommittee has three agenda items; hear from stakeholders involved with the project; the process by which the BLM is using to analyze the wind project; and how the National Renewable Energy Lab is involved in the environmental impact statement. The amount of time each individual gets during the comment period will be determined by the number of people wanting to make a statement. Written statements can be sent to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. You can use the BLM link to get information on how to join the July meeting. The company Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, is proposing to construct several hundred wind turbines in the desert north of Interstate 84 around the Wilson Butte area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Classic British Cars Come to Twin Falls

I don't believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn't into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Spell Open Warfare on Idaho's Way of Life

How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven't seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

5 Reasons Why Outsiders Should Move to Twin Falls

Finding a place to live and start a family can often be stressful. Many people dream of living on a beach, in a big city, or having their dream job, but in reality, it is expensive to do so and often is not as good as they had pictured it growing up. Many people are leaving the coasts and moving inland to find cheaper living and to escape the chaos that comes with living on the coasts. Figuring out where to move to can be stressful and finding the right place isn't easy, but Twin Falls seems to be a prime location for many to call home. Here are a few reasons why people outside of Idaho, and even those in Idaho, should look to move to Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Taking Pets into Certain Stores Needs to be Monitored in Twin Falls

Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Balanced Rock Revisited: Is it Still Overrated?

Every state across the country has its unique landmarks and tourist attractions that the locals know about and brag about. Sometimes they are worth the trip and make for great memories, stories, and pictures, while other times they are a waste of money, gas, and time. The only way to truly know is to visit them yourself and find out. They became a tourist attraction for one reason or another and while someone may love it you may not, just as someone may hate it and you may love it. One well-known tourist attraction in the area is Balanced Rock, and a few months back I wrote that it was overrated. I have recently revisited and would like to update my stance on the infamous rock.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho's Clif Bar Sold to Chicago Based Company

One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
kmvt

Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff's office says foul play...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Gordy's HWY 30 music festival kicks off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is not the only summer concert kicking off on Wednesday night. Thousands of country music fans are at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for Gordy's HWY 30 music festival. Over the next four days, over 35 country music performers will...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Woman shot and killed in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult female was murdered in Heyburn on Thursday. The Heyburn Police Department said via release that they along with Minidoka County officers and EMS responded to a shooting homicide of an adult female in the Elk Meadows subdivision. According to law enforcement, the suspect...
HEYBURN, ID
98.3 The Snake

What the Clif Bar Sale Means for Twin Falls

No jobs at the local facility are in jeopardy. The new owners don't plan any changes. The Wall Street Journal reports that Mondelez is shelling out almost three billion dollars for Clif Bar. The new parent company does plan to increase prices after the acquisition is completed later this year. Mondelez has already had price increases for its current products but tells the Journal that surprisingly, it hasn't hurt sales.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Bridge to Replace Old Culvert Near Stanley on Highway 21

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.
STANLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

