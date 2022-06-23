St. Tammany deputy shot while on patrol back in hospital suffering from complications
By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
3 days ago
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot back in May is back in the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The St. Tammany Sheriff shared a Facebook post asking for prayers for the family of Kenneth Doby. Doby was shot by a 13-year-old...
Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 24, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a second 911 call of the day involving a suspicious person in the Indian Mound, Louisiana area. As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect opened fire. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect and inflicting minor injuries. The suspect was later identified as Deandrick Brown, 24, of St. Francisville.
A Virginia man was in jail Saturday on charges of leading St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Slidell and crashing into three law enforcement vehicles. The pursuit began Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said, when deputies tried to stop a Mazda SUV, stolen in Newport News,...
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite woman is behind bars after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home Friday (June 24). Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, and she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.
Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite resident has been arrested after human remains were found under an unoccupied home. According to Amite City Police, detectives responded to the 300 block of South Third Street, armed with a search warrant for the property. Upon entrance, detectives observed the floor was recently replaced. After uncovering the floor, they were able to recover possible human remains.
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
LAPLACE - Deputies are asking for the public's help with any leads after a man was shot to death Wednesday. According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Natchez Lane around 10:30 a.m. June 22 after someone saw an unresponsive man laying on the ground.
LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in LaPlace on Wednesday. Detectives say the shooting killed Trevor Sanders, 41, of LaPlace. On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the 1500 block of Natchez Lane in...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.
A corrections officer was fatally shot Wednesday night inside an Arkansas jail, according to state authorities. While it isn’t clear what prompted the gunfire, Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the Perry County Jail after an unrelated arrest was being held in connection with the shooting.
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that a man wanted in connection with a sports complex shooting has been arrested. Steven Newsome was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Tickfaw, according to the sheriff. Newsome will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail while he awaits transport to...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed after Vehicle Collides with Log Truck on LA 26. Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash west of the intersection of LA Hwy 26 and LA Hwy 377 in Allen Parish on June 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Andrew E. Spears, 25, of Mittie, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, the driver of a 2001 Mack (18-wheeler) log truck was traveling west on LA 26. Spears, who was also driving west in a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, collided with the back of the log truck for unknown reasons.
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning. Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it. Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it...
The heat is on in Louisiana, and I'm not talking about the temperature! The last 2 weekends have been quite successful for one crime task force in our state. The good guys racked up an impressive number of arrests during a multi-parish crime sweep that should help residents of the Sportsman's Paradise sleep a little more soundly tonight.
On June 22, 2022 we reported this story about a hit and run accident in Bensalem . New details were released yesterday. Court records show that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is Woodrow Gibson, from East orange New Jersey. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and multiple traffic offenses.
A standoff in St. Michael ended on Wednesday night after more than 40 hours. Police said the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital after an armed confrontation inside the home where he’d been since 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. […]
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty to some crimes and not guilty to others. Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was arrested first in September 2021 and again in December 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of theft, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
