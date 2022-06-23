ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A dispute between two men in Hollywood led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night, police say. It happened around 7 p.m....

nypressnews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Woodland Hills Ralphs parking lot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store's entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Street takeovers reported across South LA

LOS ANGELES - Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts. At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided. In another car, a man is seen standing waving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man dies after being shot in Woodland Hills

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a resident of West Hollywood. A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Involving Minivan on 110 Freeway Under Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting took place on the 110 freeway north of the 105, and involved a white minivan. At least four bullet holes were counted and witnesses say at least one person was rushed to a local hospital. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
Hollywood, FL
Cars
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
KTLA

LAPD arrest man accused of attacking officer with torch during abortion rights protests

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder. The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mighty 990

VIDEO: Pro-Abortion Rioters Attack Police in Los Angeles

A violent mob of pro-abortion activists brutally attacked police officers in Los Angeles. One of the attackers tried to set officers on fire with a homemade flamethrower. “I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Individuals participating in such criminal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Selma#Police#Violent Crime#Lapd
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD assessing threats calling for violence

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department is working to “assess and identify” potential threats made by groups calling for violence following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday the department has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Police arrest suspect in unprovoked assault in Koreatown

Police have arrested a man suspected of elbowing an unsuspecting man in the face at a Koreatown bus stop earlier this week. A Navy veteran who said he was waiting for his bus was suddenly and unexpectedly attacked by a man near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The assault was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Missing La Mirada man located after disappearing earlier in week

Some good news for a La Mirada family on Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have located David Eric Anderson, who went missing earlier this week. It’s unclear when or exactly how deputies managed to locate Anderson. Anderson, 53, suffers from mental health issues, according to LA County...
LA MIRADA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy