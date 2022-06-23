ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Queen has a new hairstyle for the summer

By Leah Dolan
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen Elizabeth II has been spotted with a new look and her fans are...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles Shock: Royal Couple Doing Everything To Look Younger And Less Worn Out? Cornwall Pair Reportedly Preparing For Coronation Amid Queen Elizabeth's Frail Health

All eyes are on Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles recently, being the imminent King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, amid the growing concerns about Queen Elizabeth’s frail health. The British monarch previously confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall would take the Queen Consort title when her son takes the throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry’s Wife Isn’t Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn’t been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it’s unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Angela Kelly
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Justin Welby
Person
Margaret Beazley
People

Prince Frederik of Denmark Pulls Son from School Following Alarming Allegations at Establishment

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark have removed their oldest son Prince Christian from one of the country's most prestigious boarding schools. On Sunday, the royal couple announced that their 16-year-old son would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment surfaced. (Prince Christian is not connected to the allegations.)
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal London Hospital
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother's Photos Over The Years Show Monarch Is 'Fading Away Before Our Very Eyes,' Royal Expert Daniela Elser Claims

Queen Elizabeth just celebrated her 70 years on the throne. However, one royal expert raised concerns about her health, saying she is fading right into the public's eyes. Queen Elizabeth Has Changed And Is Reportedly Fading Away In Public. News.com.au's royal expert Daniela Elser penned an op-ed about the Queen...
WORLD
BBC

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing a million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported. The paper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim totalling three million euros. Clarence House said donations from the sheikh...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

The Queen is ‘back in the saddle’ again despite mobility issues

Despite ongoing mobility issues, Her Majesty has delighted royal fans by getting back in the saddle in recent days. According to The Sun, a source told the paper that: ‘The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again. Riding again is a wonderful sign after those worries about her health. To do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.’
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Future King Allegedly Envies Younger Brother Prince Harry's Emotional Intelligence, Easygoingness, Broadcaster Bidisha Claims

Prince William is the future king, but he was allegedly envious of his younger brother, Prince Harry. Read on what one British journalist said about the royal siblings' relationship. Is There An Element Of Envy Between Prince William And Prince Harry?. Prince William and Prince Harry were very close growing...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge’s First Official Portrait Captures One Of Kate’s Fashion Highlights

The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled – and it sees a highlight of Kate’s royal wardrobe preserved for posterity. In the painting – the work of the award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth – the Duchess is wearing her emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s label The Vampire’s Wife, the same one she wore for a trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin back in 2020. It was typical of Kate to champion British design, but the rare sighting of the royal in a fashion crowd favourite delighted style-watchers more accustomed to seeing her opt for the safety of reliable – and resolutely unflashy – brands like Eponine, Catherine Walker or Boden. For the Duchess, this metallic dress (previously seen on the likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Ruth Negga), represented a risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans just about everything they could have asked for during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. There were Dior outfits, delightful photos, and, of course, the fact that little Lilibet has met her grandmother now after so long. In a new report from The Daily Express, a source close to the royals revealed another tidbut from within the rarified walls of the British monarchy: that Prince Charles has a sweet, although somewhat surprising, nickname for Markle: "Tungsten."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy