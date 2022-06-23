The Queen has a new hairstyle for the summer

The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled – and it sees a highlight of Kate’s royal wardrobe preserved for posterity. In the painting – the work of the award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth – the Duchess is wearing her emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s label The Vampire’s Wife, the same one she wore for a trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin back in 2020. It was typical of Kate to champion British design, but the rare sighting of the royal in a fashion crowd favourite delighted style-watchers more accustomed to seeing her opt for the safety of reliable – and resolutely unflashy – brands like Eponine, Catherine Walker or Boden. For the Duchess, this metallic dress (previously seen on the likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Ruth Negga), represented a risk.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO