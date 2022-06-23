ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Downtown Twin Falls Streets to Close for Bike Race (6/25)

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in the downtown area of Twin Falls will be blocked off to traffic for an annual bicycle race. The Twin Falls Police Department said it will begin closing off 2nd Avenue...

kezj.com

kmvt

Road work to begin June 27 in four Idaho counties

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties. The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game relocate two bull moose

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where you step when you’re outside the building.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
Hansen, ID
Idaho Sports
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Classic British Cars Come to Twin Falls

I don’t believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn’t into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Public Meeting on Lava Ridge Wind Project Set for July 7

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting will be held in early July on a proposed large scale wind project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management announced July 7, for the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council's Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online with public comment near the end. The subcommittee has three agenda items; hear from stakeholders involved with the project; the process by which the BLM is using to analyze the wind project; and how the National Renewable Energy Lab is involved in the environmental impact statement. The amount of time each individual gets during the comment period will be determined by the number of people wanting to make a statement. Written statements can be sent to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. You can use the BLM link to get information on how to join the July meeting. The company Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, is proposing to construct several hundred wind turbines in the desert north of Interstate 84 around the Wilson Butte area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.7 KEZJ

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
#Bicycle Race#Bike
95.7 KEZJ

Don’t Miss the Festivals, Concerts, and Events in Southern Idaho this Weekend

As of this last week, it is now officially summer. The weather is proving to feel like it as well. With the heat rolling in, many of us will be spending time on weekends cooling off at the lake, on a river, or finding ways to enjoy the summer weather. One great thing about the summer is that it brings amazing music with it. An outdoor concert on a summer night is one of the best things there is, and this week is packed full of shows to attend, but picking which one can be tough. There is more going on than just music festivals and concerts, but here are some options for what to do this weekend around Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Spell Open Warfare on Idaho’s Way of Life

How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Inflation will impact people’s Fourth of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As families get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, higher prices at the grocery store may have an impact. According to economists, food as a whole is up 10% since last year. This is making it tough on many families across the country.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Taking Pets into Certain Stores Needs to be Monitored in Twin Falls

Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The relationship between siblings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10 Restaurants In Twin Falls With The Best Outdoor Seating

Twin Falls has some amazing restaurant options. Summertime is the best time to enjoy a nice meal outside. There are so many restaurants with great outdoor dining options and these are not in any particular order. Redhawk. This is the new restaurant open at the Canyon Crest Event Center. They...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival kicks off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is not the only summer concert kicking off on Wednesday night. Thousands of country music fans are at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival. Over the next four days, over 35 country music performers will...
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Authorities investigating homicide near Burley

HEYBURN – Police are investigating a shooting in Heyburn. The Heyburn Police Department reports it was a homicide of a woman and it happened in the Elk Meadows Subdivision on Thursday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody. There is no known threat to public...
HEYBURN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Back in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earns new trauma designation

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has earned a Level IV trauma designation. The hospital says the new designation allows them to provide better care for patients. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bureau of Emergency Management Services and Preparedness gave the designation, which...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
