Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department are battling an 95-acre blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, that’s threatening to burn dozens of homes Saturday. Reports of the blaze, which was burning in a river bottom near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive, came in at around 3:49 p.m. According to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside, the fire is 0% contained.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO