ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas, Texas Dave & Buster’s – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

By ReportWire
reportwire.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead after a shooting at a Dave & Buster’s restaurant in Dallas on Wednesday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting...

reportwire.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Woman dead after shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died today after she was shot at an adult-oriented business in Dallas. According to Dallas police, the woman was shot at XTC Cabaret in Dallas. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive. Police detained a security guard for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalanda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nbc#Buster#Dallas Police#Violent Crime#Texas Dave Buster
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2600 Dowdy Rd.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9450 N. Central Expressway

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Dallas Police were called to 9450 N. Central Expressway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a fight. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and Najera died at...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco City Manager leaves groundbreaking legacy as he enters retirement

One summer evening in 1987, George and Debra Purefoy pulled out a map of the DFW metroplex. On the map, George Purefoy followed Preston Road up north, searching for a spot where he might be able to one day experience the growth of a city. His eyes landed on a little town up north that geographically seemed to have “octopus arms sticking out everywhere” due to the state of its annexations.
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot near Dallas Love Field, accused killer arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman. Jibri Coleman, 29, is charged with her murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a person riding in Coleman’s car Monday night told police Coleman was driving around looking for the woman. The affidavit said Coleman found her...
timesnewsexpress.com

Fugitive capital murder suspect recaptured by police in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday. According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas. The suspect’s...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy