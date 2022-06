SALEM, Va. – In a rematch of the 2013 national title game against the Dallas Defenders, the Roanoke Rampage came out victorious in Salem on Saturday, beating the Defenders 22-12. “We got a lot of guys that knows football, that’s what everyone knows about Roanoke, we’re the smallest city in the league and our motto is play for a purpose. Our guys, they find a purpose to come out here,” Lieutenant Ronald Robinson said. “We’re known as hard hitters and guys who know football.”

