Roanoke could elect three gay council members; more . . .
By Cardinal Staff
cardinalnews.org
4 days ago
Roanoke could elect three openly gay men to City Council, most in Virginia. — Roanoke Rambler. Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak...
Roanoke, Va. – Groceries Not Guns returned to Roanoke Saturday and collected 151 guns. That’s 60 more firearms compared to last year. Dozens of Roanoke residents lined up outside of the Melrose Community Center to hand in their guns. In exchange, gun owners collected either a Kroger or...
As abortion demonstrations continue and protesters react to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia State Police are “ready to support local law enforcement” while a vandalism investigation continues at a Lynchburg crisis pregnancy center. “There is no room...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
~First Lady and Governor present the Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill's House~. Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill’s House, an overnight respite care center for families with children with intellectual disabilities. The first-ever Spirit of Virginia Award went...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday night’s Roanoke County School Board meeting resulted in the approval of several new policies, including ones involving library books and school resource officers (SROs). The new library policy for Roanoke County Public Schools requires two librarians or staff members to read proposed...
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors put the finishing touches on comprehensive plan and zoning code language dealing with solar facilities. The zoning code and comprehensive plan changes are part of the county’s response to growing interest in solar farming in Franklin County. “We do have two...
The Virginia Department of General Services tweeted that Capitol Square had been closed following an incident of vandalism in the area of the Bell Tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, June 13, the Public Service Commendation Medal for fire and rescue personnel was presented to Director of Fire & Rescue Janet Blankenship, and recently retired county employee Julie Creasy was recognized for nearly 30 years of service. Opening the meeting, Sheriff...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting at a gathering in Sutherlin with more than 100 people that left one dead and seven injured. Jerome Jaheim White, 20, died early Sunday morning at a hospital in Roanoke from his injuries. The 911 Center...
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage in Blacksburg is on the rise. Starting July 1, all town employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour. This increase will jump the minimum wage up from $11 an hour. Town Manager Marc Verniel says part of this increase is to help...
PITTSYLVANIA, Co. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A 20-year-old man died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County. The incident is being treated as a homicide. Jerome Jaheim White, of Danville, died at a hospital. No one have been arrested. Anonymous information about the incident can be sent to sar@pittgov.org...
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Brookneal Town Council member Barbara LaPrade saw an issue develop years ago. “We had a hotel on the upper end of town, but that was not something that one would invite relatives or friends to stay [in],” said LaPrade, citing issues with its quality. Those...
DANVILLE, Va. – After years of debate, Danville city leaders might tear down the Long Mill Dam. As development comes closer to the area of the Dan River near the dam, there’s urgency behind the decision. The dam was built in the early 1800s and stretches more than...
FINCASTLE, Va. – A Fincastle man appeared in federal court for a status hearing on Friday after he was charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. At the hearing, Markus Maly’s attorney said he would file a list of requests to the court, but did not disclose detailed information about the requests.
On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael T. Cassell, “Todd,” quilts of valor for their service to the United States. The ceremony was held at Fork Mountain Quilting in Rocky Mount. A quilt...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme court overturned the ruling of Roe v. Wade, sparking controversy across the nation. Later that afternoon, Liberty University President Jerry Prevo released a statement that discussed Liberty’s perspective on the situation. “Today, on behalf of Liberty University, I want...
"Today, on behalf of Liberty University, I want to express our gratitude to Almighty God for the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States. While this does not effectively end abortion in America, it is a monumental step in the direction of protecting life and placing that decision squarely in the hands of the American people.
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
