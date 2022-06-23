ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Downtown Twin Falls Streets to Close for Bike Race (6/25)

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in the downtown area of Twin Falls will be blocked off to traffic for an annual bicycle race. The Twin Falls Police Department said it will begin closing off 2nd Avenue...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Road work to begin June 27 in four Idaho counties

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties. The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game relocate two bull moose

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where you step when you’re outside the building.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Classic British Cars Come to Twin Falls

I don’t believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn’t into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Hansen, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Spell Open Warfare on Idaho’s Way of Life

How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Taking Pets into Certain Stores Needs to be Monitored in Twin Falls

Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Balanced Rock Revisited: Is it Still Overrated?

Every state across the country has its unique landmarks and tourist attractions that the locals know about and brag about. Sometimes they are worth the trip and make for great memories, stories, and pictures, while other times they are a waste of money, gas, and time. The only way to truly know is to visit them yourself and find out. They became a tourist attraction for one reason or another and while someone may love it you may not, just as someone may hate it and you may love it. One well-known tourist attraction in the area is Balanced Rock, and a few months back I wrote that it was overrated. I have recently revisited and would like to update my stance on the infamous rock.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Race#Bike
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Clif Bar Sold to Chicago Based Company

One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Radio 1310 KLIX

WIN: Passes to Highway 30 Music Fest

Highway 30 Music Fest is this week and we have your last chance to win a pair of 4-day-passes to one of the biggest music events in Southern Idaho. You need to jump on this one fast if you want a chance to win because the event starts Wednesday. You only have until 11:59:59 pm on Tuesday, June 21st to get signed up, so scroll down and enter below for your chance to win.
FILER, ID
kmvt

Woman shot and killed in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult female was murdered in Heyburn on Thursday. The Heyburn Police Department said via release that they along with Minidoka County officers and EMS responded to a shooting homicide of an adult female in the Elk Meadows subdivision. According to law enforcement, the suspect...
HEYBURN, ID
idahoednews.org

Two new charters awarded $1 million

Two new Idaho charter schools have secured federal grants totaling over $1 million to help cover startup costs. Gem Prep Twin Falls and Tamarack-based Mountain Community Charter School have been awarded $837,500 and $222,396, respectively, through the federal Charter Support program, charter support group Bluum announced Friday. The federal funds...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Back in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bridge to Replace Old Culvert Near Stanley on Highway 21

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.
STANLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beware of the Dark Side of Social Media in the Magic Valley

Social media is both an asset and a burden on society. Twenty years ago, nobody would think that you can connect to your friends around the country and world so easily. You can know all about your former classmates, how many children they have, what their job is, and who they married, without ever having to talk to them. You can be halfway around the world and have a face-to-face conversation with your friends and family. There is much to like about social media, but with it also comes the dark side. Sometimes we can't have nice things, and often people ruin social media. There are many flaws with it and in the Magic Valley, there is a dark side you must be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where Are Electric Car Chargers Needed in Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy