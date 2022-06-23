ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Williams out of Eastbourne because doubles partner injured

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hqXD_0gJdK7l300
1 of 2

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.

A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.

Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Madison Keys, Borna Coric withdraw from Wimbledon citing injuries

WIMBLEDON, England -- Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of injuries. The tournament begins Monday. Keys, an American who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle. She was replaced in the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon is a different challenge after Eastbourne title

Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon will be a “totally different” challenge after surprising herself by storming to glory at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.Kvitova, a two-time winner at SW19, blitzed defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to win the Devonshire Park title for the first time.The 32-year-old had arrived in East Sussex short of form before warming up for the All England Club with a string of convincing victories culminating in a first grass-court final since 2018.Kvitova said it was tough to compare her current shape to when she won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but admits anything is possible as...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Padraig Harrington powers to 5-shot lead in US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington finally knows what it’s like to overpower a golf course, and it has the Irishman on the verge of a U.S. Senior Open title. Harrington reached both par 5s in two, hitting 5-wood to 7 feet on the 608-yard 12th hole at Saucon Valley, and his 5-under 66 enabled him to open a five-shot lead going into the final round of the Senior Open.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Saturday. McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then gave a thumbs-up. She crossed the finish line at Hayward Field in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Petra Kvitova claims Eastbourne title with comfortable win over Jelena Ostapenko

Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International.Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova, who lost the 2011 final to Marion Bartoli, controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 17 minutes.Eighth seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.Queen of the seaside 🌊@Petra_Kvitova captures her 29th career singles title, defeating Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#England#Wta#Grand Slam#Jabeur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON 2022: Djokovic defends title; Swiatek seeded No. 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play begins Monday at what will now be a scheduled 14-day tournament for the first time, because there will be play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 9; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 10.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 Wimbledon Championships: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored to win

Bring on the strawberries and cream because it’s time for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, known for its strict all-white dress code for competitors and royal patronage, is set to take place in London, England for the 135th time. In 2021, Wimbledon crowned 20-time Grand...
TENNIS
ESPN

2022 Wimbledon: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and everyone you should know

The tennis world has made the transition from France to England, from Paris to London, and -- perhaps, most importantly -- from clay to grass. It has been fewer than three weeks since the conclusion of the French Open, but -- ready or not -- it's time for Wimbledon. The players have made the switch from red to green -- some better than others -- and will now battle for the titles in the year's third major.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy