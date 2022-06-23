ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Audi CEO Tells Wirtschaftswoche to Launch Electric Vehicles Only From 2026

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Audi plans to bring only electric-powered vehicles onto the market from...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis To Develop More Models In And For Europe

The Hyundai Group that comprises of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands is planning to develop additional models in Europe for the European market. Research and development at all three brands is currently being led by Tyrone Johnson. In 2021, Johnson’s team was developing no less than 30 projects. These included the Hyundai Kona N, i20 N, and Elantra N and moving forward, the European R&D team will develop more bespoke models for Europe and lead the development for a number of global models.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

EV fleet management startup Synop steers its way to $10M seed round

But for many commercial operators, EVs are still a wildcard. Gagan Dhillon and Andrew Blejde co-founded Synop to minimize the unknowns and accelerate the adoption of EVs in commercial fleets. In an exclusive with TechCrunch, the company today announced a $10 million seed round led by Obvious Ventures and joined by Wireframe Ventures, Congruent and Better Ventures.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Audi Investing $320 Million To Increase Electric Motor Production In Hungary

Audi is set to invest €301 million ($320 million) to increase the production of electric motors at its factory in Győr, Hungary. The investment was confirmed by the minister of foreign affairs and trade in Hungary, Péter Szijjártó. While some specifics about the plan remain uncertain, Szijjártó confirmed that Audi will receive a €21 million ($22 million) government grant to aid in the expansion of the factory which will add some 500 jobs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The European Union
The Guardian

Sri Lanka almost out of fuel, with no fresh supplies in sight

Sri Lanka has virtually run out of petrol and diesel after several expected shipments were delayed indefinitely, the energy minister has said. Kanchana Wijesekera apologised to motorists as he said on Saturday that oil cargoes that were due last week did not turn up, while those scheduled to arrive next week will also not reach Sri Lanka due to “banking” reasons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate damage caused by growing space tourism needs urgent mitigation

Published today in the journal Earth's Future, researchers from UCL, the University of Cambridge and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used a 3D model to explore the impact of rocket launches and re-entry in 2019, and the impact of projected space tourism scenarios based on the recent billionaire space race.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Seven tips for succeeding in a saturated market

You have a great idea for a new business that you’ve been working on. Or, you already have a business and see an opportunity to introduce a new product or service you believe will capture a significant percentage of market share—even in a saturated market. Here are seven...
ECONOMY
CNBC

World's largest hybrid ship set to ferry passengers between Britain and France

With concerns about sustainability mounting, marine-based transport operators will need to find new ways of reducing their environmental footprint. The idea behind the hybrid ships is that they can run on liquefied natural gas (a fossil fuel), battery power or a combination of the two. Brittany Ferries said the Saint-Malo...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

Evinced pushes companies to accelerate accessibility with its dev tools, scoring $38M investment

“For years, the accessibility business has been what you might call a consulting business,” said founder and CEO Navin Thadani. “You hire somebody, they review your products once a year, produce a huge report and then perhaps work with your engineers as they make their way through an undifferentiated bug list with thousands and thousands of issues.”
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Shopify?

Alphabet and Shopify sport more attractive valuations than they've had in a while. They also both have multiple paths to growth over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Paris-based Breega closes €250M fund, opens Barcelona office to back Iberian startups

Suffice it to say, Breega seems to be punching all the right numbers. It’s now closed a €250 million venture fund, enabling it to move from funding seed-stage European companies to now being able to go for Series A stage and beyond. It’s also now opened a Barcelona office (alongside London and Paris) headed up by partner and recently nominated head of European Venture, Isabelle Gallo. Breega’s aim is to finance at least 20 companies in total with the new fund. To date, Breega has backed 70 promising portfolio companies across seven countries.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Exclusive-After Pressure From Toyota Chief, Japan Emphasised Support For Hybrids

Toyota Motor Corp's chief lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as battery electrics or face losing the auto industry's support, a senior lawmaker told a ruling party meeting. The lobbying by Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

GM is latest to join the race to streamline EV charging

Though Plug and Charge technology has been available since 2014, the industry has been slow to agree on standards to authenticate payment, as well as the hardware and software required. That has allowed Tesla for the better part of a decade to stand out for its no-fuss charging network that allows drivers to drive up, plug in and charge.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. “Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were...
GAS PRICE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: London-based SumUp pins $8.5B valuation with $624M debt-equity round

Hey, folks! Me again. As I’m sure it had you on the edge of your seat, I’m pleased to report that the team wasn’t completely dissatisfied with my inaugural work (it’s here in case you missed it), and so they’ve agreed to let me have another go. In other uplifting news, it’s nearly the end of the week. And if you’re staring outside at the same New York City skyline I am, the weather’s beautiful. Get that vitamin D in when you’re able.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Months after rejecting a $17B bid, Zendesk sells to private equity group for $10.2B

Hey, folks, and welcome to the Friday edition of Daily Crunch. As you might’ve seen, the Supreme Court issued a major decision on abortion today, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade in declaring that the Constitution doesn’t guarantee the right to abortion. While the outcome was expected — a draft of the decision leaked months ago — the implications for the tech industry are only starting to become clearer. Stay tuned as my colleagues and I parse the developments.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The Nasdaq Composite is currently deep in bear market territory. Ad spending in the streaming industry is set to explode in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy