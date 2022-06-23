Audi CEO Tells Wirtschaftswoche to Launch Electric Vehicles Only From 2026

Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. “Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were...

