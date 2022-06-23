ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margarita, Up, Pop Rocks Rim?

By Adam Reiner
Punch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade with retro candy, Sichuan buttons and "BBQ dust," the modern cocktail rim has evolved far past sugar and salt. Festivities on the rim of a cocktail glass have historically been reserved for Margaritas and Sidecars (as well as the Sidecar’s predecessor, the Brandy Crusta), but lately the party’s getting a...

