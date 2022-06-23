ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Downtown Twin Falls Streets to Close for Bike Race (6/25)

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in the downtown area of Twin Falls will be blocked off to traffic for an annual bicycle race. The Twin Falls Police Department said it will begin closing off 2nd Avenue...

Related
KOOL 96.5

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss the Festivals, Concerts, and Events in Southern Idaho this Weekend

As of this last week, it is now officially summer. The weather is proving to feel like it as well. With the heat rolling in, many of us will be spending time on weekends cooling off at the lake, on a river, or finding ways to enjoy the summer weather. One great thing about the summer is that it brings amazing music with it. An outdoor concert on a summer night is one of the best things there is, and this week is packed full of shows to attend, but picking which one can be tough. There is more going on than just music festivals and concerts, but here are some options for what to do this weekend around Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

5 Reasons Why Outsiders Should Move to Twin Falls

Finding a place to live and start a family can often be stressful. Many people dream of living on a beach, in a big city, or having their dream job, but in reality, it is expensive to do so and often is not as good as they had pictured it growing up. Many people are leaving the coasts and moving inland to find cheaper living and to escape the chaos that comes with living on the coasts. Figuring out where to move to can be stressful and finding the right place isn't easy, but Twin Falls seems to be a prime location for many to call home. Here are a few reasons why people outside of Idaho, and even those in Idaho, should look to move to Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Hansen, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KOOL 96.5

Why Taking Pets into Certain Stores Needs to be Monitored in Twin Falls

Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Balanced Rock Revisited: Is it Still Overrated?

Every state across the country has its unique landmarks and tourist attractions that the locals know about and brag about. Sometimes they are worth the trip and make for great memories, stories, and pictures, while other times they are a waste of money, gas, and time. The only way to truly know is to visit them yourself and find out. They became a tourist attraction for one reason or another and while someone may love it you may not, just as someone may hate it and you may love it. One well-known tourist attraction in the area is Balanced Rock, and a few months back I wrote that it was overrated. I have recently revisited and would like to update my stance on the infamous rock.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Homicide Under Investigation in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Heyburn on Thursday. According to the Heyburn Police Department, officers responded to the Elk Meadows Subdivision for a person who was shot. On arrival they found an adult female deceased. The suspect was taken into custody. Idaho State Police is assisting the Heyburn Police Department with the investigating. The suspect has not been identified.
HEYBURN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Back in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Beware of the Dark Side of Social Media in the Magic Valley

Social media is both an asset and a burden on society. Twenty years ago, nobody would think that you can connect to your friends around the country and world so easily. You can know all about your former classmates, how many children they have, what their job is, and who they married, without ever having to talk to them. You can be halfway around the world and have a face-to-face conversation with your friends and family. There is much to like about social media, but with it also comes the dark side. Sometimes we can't have nice things, and often people ruin social media. There are many flaws with it and in the Magic Valley, there is a dark side you must be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Cycling
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOOL 96.5

Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Family: Gooding Deputy Recovering from Multiple Injuries

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of the Gooding County Deputy injured in a fiery crash Tuesday says he has a long road to recovery. In a post on social media, the family of Deputy Eric Swanson says he has multiple injuries, including a broken neck and burns on various parts of his body. According to Idaho State Police, a little before 12 noon, a semi-truck failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ram pickup the 34-year-old officer was in, causing the two vehicles to catch fire. The deputy had to be flown to an area hospital from the scene. According to the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Swanson was first taken to the hospital in Twin Falls then to Idaho Falls. In a brief statement the sheriff's office writes, "Deputy Swanson is in good spirits but has a long road to recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers. If you would like to support the Swanson family please contact us at the Sheriff's Office." ISP said the 31-year-old Rupert man driving the semi did not need hospitalization.The family says Swanson went through surgery and received a skin graft on part of his arm. "Eric has a long road to recovery and will have everlasting changes to his body, but he is still with us today, and that is the most important fact. We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes," says the family on Facebook. They say Swanson was able to get out of his vehicle and put a tourniquet on his arm while bystanders helped him, including a registered nurse. According to the family, the deputy will have to wear a brace for several months to stabilize his neck. ISP is leading the investigation.
GOODING, ID
KOOL 96.5

Lady Antebellum, Eve 6 Part Of Saturday’s Boise Music Festival

This weekend is the annual Boise Music Festival. A great lineup of performers including Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) and nineties rock band Eve 6 will be taking the stage as part of the celebration. Saturday, June 25 at 9:00 A.M. the 11th Annual Boise Music Festival will officially get...
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls County Turns Out to Oppose Wind Farm

The crowd filled rows of seats and even those along the walls. Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson posted the picture above. How’s this for a turnout during the dinner hour on Tuesday night? The commissioners joined the audience and listened to a series of presentations from members of the public. People who’ve done some extensive research on the impact and history of wind farms. The meeting centered on the Salmon Falls project, which would take up large swaths of southern Twin Falls County.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
OAKLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Dads & Donuts at a New Location Near Twin Falls

Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

City of Twin Falls Closing Major 5 Point Intersection Thursday

Twin Falls City Hall announced that the city will be closing one of the 5 Points intersections on Thursday for repairs to a traffic light. Thursday morning, Twin Falls drivers are being asked to avoid the Blue Lakes and Addison Avenue insection. Contractors will be fixing a damaged traffic light beginning around 8:30 AM and the repair job is estimated to take 3 and a half hours.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho’s Shoshone Falls

A photographer named Cristy Callen took a picture just before the guy dove into the water from the rocks at Shoshone Falls. The water temperature is an icy 62 degrees, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. **********************************************. We generally like to believe first responders race to danger when...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
