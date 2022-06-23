Guardians Rally Past Twins With Four-Run Ninth

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
Brian Edel, a 1999 graduate of New Prague High School, has been selected as the new principal of DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis and will begin his tenure on Friday, July 1. Edel, son of Bruce and Jean Edel of New Prague, has been a teacher, coach and moderator at schools in Minnesota and Connecticut. Edel is coming to DeLaSalle after serving as an administrator for the past 11 years at St. Thomas Academy.
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday. Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
The National Swimming Coach of the Year comes from Hutchinson. Hutch Tigersharks Swim coach Rory Fairbanks was named this week as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Swim & Dive Coach of the Year. Fairbanks was one of 8 finalists for the award.
After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair. Where there ain’t been no light. So boy, don’t you turn back. ’Cause you finds it’s kinder hard. And life for me ain’t been no crystal stair. —Langston Hughes. In my opinion, one of the most extraordinary...
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
A popular restaurant in Minnesota is closing its doors for good at the end of the month after serving customers for over seven years. The Sheridan Room restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is shuttering at the end of the month, joining a long list of restaurants that have closed in recent months.
St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
I've briefly heard about the World's Fair before but I didn't know much about it. Earlier this week, however, Minnesota was proposed as being the next host of the 2027 World's Fair. If we're selected as the host it looks like some major projects will need to take place!. What...
Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over...
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 20, 2022. June 13th: Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault. Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello - charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - giving Peace Office false name & DOB. Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne Co. - charge of violation of harassment/restraining order. Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - under 21 liquor consumption. Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance.
