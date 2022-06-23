ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freelandville, IN

Pamela Winegar

wamwamfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Lee Winegar, 58, of Freelandville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 while at her residence. She was born on July 18, 1963 in Indianapolis to...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Hayla Roark

Hayla Morgan Roark, 17, went to dance with the angels on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hayla was born in Washington, Indiana on November 23, 2004, to Heather (Myers) Roark and Pasha Roark of Bicknell. Hayla was an upcoming senior at North Knox High School and worked at Marshall’s in Vincennes,...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

John Walker

John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1946, in Portersville, Indiana to the late George K. and Marie M. (Arvin) Walker. John was an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He went on...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Betty Green

On June 23, 2022, Betty Ellen Green, loving mother and grandmother, passed away in her home at the age of 96. Betty was born June 29. 1925 in Edwardsport, IN to George and Pauline (Morris) Jones. On November 8, 1942, Betty married Laddie Green, and they had six children. Betty was a homemaker, dedicated mother, and the coolest grandma ever. She was a voracious reader, prolific crossword puzzle enthusiast, and an amazing cook, however what she most enjoyed was her family, and to her everyone was family. Sunday dinners were a must, and when she was no longer able to cook, she would spend Sundays supervising her daughter and granddaughter while they cooked her recipes. Betty was known far and wide for her compassion, grace, quick wit, incredible sense of humor, and homemade noodles.
EDWARDSPORT, IN
wamwamfm.com

Donald Langham

Donald Langham, 80, passed away at his Washington residence June 24, 2022. He was born November 19, 1941, in Indianapolis to Jess K. and Elnor Ann (Cooper) Langham. A high school graduate, Don went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was a truck driver for Elmer Buchta and was retired. Don was an avid fisherman.
WASHINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Freelandville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Indianapolis, IN
Obituaries
City
Bicknell, IN
wamwamfm.com

Michael Bateman

Michael L. Bateman, 70, of Loogootee, passed away at 3:26 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. He was born January 3, 1952, in Washington, Indiana to the late Ernest and Myrtle (Dean) Bateman. Mike married Kimberly Wagoner on September 29, 2012, and she...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper Post awards “Trooper of the Year”

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards.  One of the first responders that was recognized was Trooper Adam McBeth from the Jasper Post. He was chosen as the “2021 Trooper of the District”. […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Son Mcclure Utt
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Lynnville as manhunt ends

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Steven Wayne Pemberton

Steven Wayne Pemberton, 69, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence. Born May 31, 1953, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Winfred J. “Wink” and Juanita M. (Tow) Pemberton. Steve was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He retired from the GM Central...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man involved in standoff sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man involved in a three hour stand off with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on June 23. Cassidy Fenwick pleaded guilty to battery and intimidation charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In return, he received a one year prison sentence. Deputies said in September, Fenwick was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wamwamfm.com

IMM Receives WWII Era Russian Tank

The Indiana Military Museum has received a new piece of history. On Tuesday, a 1943 Russian T34 tank arrived at the museum in Vincennes. Museum officials say the tank is in great running condition. It was obtained out of Wisconsin and will soon be on display. The T34 tank was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Gibson Co. After Police Chase

After an overnight chase, one man is in jail facing charges in two states. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 pm Thursday for several traffic violations. They say the driver wouldn’t stop, and a chase began.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

35-year-old Joshua Arnold of Westville was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 37-year-old Cody Clark of Washington was arrested Wednesday by WPD and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt on Main Street Tonight

There is a lot of cash up for grabs tonight on Main Street in Washington. The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot is now up to $133,266. Tickets are on sale today for $1.00 each. If your name is drawn, you must be present to win the full amount, otherwise,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy