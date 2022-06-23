Pamela Winegar

On June 23, 2022, Betty Ellen Green, loving mother and grandmother, passed away in her home at the age of 96. Betty was born June 29. 1925 in Edwardsport, IN to George and Pauline (Morris) Jones. On November 8, 1942, Betty married Laddie Green, and they had six children. Betty was a homemaker, dedicated mother, and the coolest grandma ever. She was a voracious reader, prolific crossword puzzle enthusiast, and an amazing cook, however what she most enjoyed was her family, and to her everyone was family. Sunday dinners were a must, and when she was no longer able to cook, she would spend Sundays supervising her daughter and granddaughter while they cooked her recipes. Betty was known far and wide for her compassion, grace, quick wit, incredible sense of humor, and homemade noodles.

