ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teens Broke Into $8M Mansion for Wild Party

By Mackie Dean
vigourtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– — Police in Florida are trying to track down teenagers who broke into an $8 million mansion for a wild party that included a boxing match in the foyer. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says up to 200 young people were at the party in Santa Rosa Beach, which was...

vigourtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

MIAMI - A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police. The old military ordnance was discovered Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach near the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, according to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is "pretty confident" that the ordnance was an old land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer at the office, tells CNN. Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous city in Indian River County, was a military training base for WWII. So finding an old military ordnance...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Eleven-Foot Alligator Kills One Person in South Carolina Pond Attack

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today#Wptv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Nicola Faith: Fatal sinking inevitable, investigator says

Three fishing crew died off north Wales because their boat was unstable and heavily loaded, a report has found. Jae Jones from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said a capsize was "almost inevitable". Ross Ballantine, 39, Alan Minard, 20, and skipper Carl McGrath, 34, all died when their boat,...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course

June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean. SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Hunt for ‘serial pest’ smashing up mobile speed camera cars

Police in Australia are hunting for a “serial pest” who has smashed windows and slashed the tyres of a mobile speed camera car.Officers say cameras in the Parkdale area, in Victoria, have been interfered with over the past 14 months and believe the same person is responsible. During the latest incident on 22 June, the camera operator was inside the car at the time of the attack but was able to drive away without injury.The attack happened at around 9pm and the vehicle - which is owned and operated by the Australian Department of Justice - was parked on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy