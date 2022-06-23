ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

Mi Gente Live to Perform at Brook Arts Center

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Mi Gente Live is a young energetic Latin pop show that brings the party to life!. Based out of New York City, this act is headlined by Edvin Ortega (Gotham, Orange Is The New Black) and Melody Rodriguez (In The Heights). They will perform at the Brook...

