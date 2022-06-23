Mi Gente Live to Perform at Brook Arts Center

(NEWARK, NJ) -- TaNisha Fordham Productions in association with the City of Newark, announces the World Premiere of the new musical TaNisha Fordham’s Snatch Yo' Free, written, directed, musical production, produced by and starring this year’s American Express Directing Fellow, Broadway Theatre Coalition’s Directing Fellow, and the current Associate Director of the 5 Time Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Company, TaNisha Fordham. As the city of Newark NJ’s 2nd annual Theater in the Park event this year’s musical production is free, open to the public, and continues to create access and a bridge to Broadway level productions right in the heart of Newark. Performances take place July 22 & 29, August 5 & 12, 2022 at Mulberry Commons Park in front of the Prudential Center.
