Mi Gente Live to Perform at Brook Arts Center

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage presents Summer Solos readings on Wednesdays from July 6-27 at 6:30pm at the Visual Arts Center of NJ at 68 Elm Street in Summit. In its ninth year, the series provides audiences with an opportunity for entertainment at an affordable price, while also introducing them to highly personal works performed by professional actors. Performances in the series will take place on the lawn of the Arts Center. Patrons are invited to bring chairs or blankets and a picnic dinner. The rain location for all performances is the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO