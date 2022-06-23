VCU Health CMH team member wins award for reliability

Thursday evening (June 16) state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 PM, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

SUSSEX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO