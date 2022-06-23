ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico, NC

VCU Health CMH team member wins award for reliability

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Davis of Henrico, North Carolina, won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital May Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service. A patient in her care was in the hospital for about five or six weeks. A single family member at...

