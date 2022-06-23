Fighter workouts in San Antonio

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Bam Rodriguez: It's Amazing To Be Main Event On Great Show Like This And In My City

The fight fan in Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez almost makes him wish that he was ringside for this weekend’s show instead of serving in the headlining act. Boxing’s youngest active titleholder, Rodriguez isn’t that bothered about having to punch for pay this weekend. The unbeaten WBC junior bantamweight titlist attempts his first defense versus former lineal champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43KOs) this Saturday in a DAZN-streamed main event from Tech Port Arena in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.
tejanonation.net

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces the 43rd CineFestival San Antonio on July 6-10

San Antonio — San Antonio’s original Latinx film festival returns on July 6 through July 10 at the historic Guadalupe Theater with a large Texas filmmaker presence. Featuring 85 films, including 22 films from San Antonio and 24 films in the Lone Star State, CineFestival San Antonio continues to support local and regional filmmakers while offering a well-rounded program to local audiences that also includes national and international films that highlight artistic excellence and diversity.
footballscoop.com

Re-launched last fall, the WAC has already lost three members

The WAC played its first season in a decade last fall, and the revived version of the league may already be on life support. On Friday, Incarnate Word it will not join the WAC as previously announced and will instead remain in the Southland Conference. "In the ever-changing landscape of...
nrn.com

Nation's Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
glasstire.com

San Antonio's Iconic "Leyendas Aztecas" Mural is Restored

San Anto Cultural Arts (SACA) is hosting a rededication of the iconic Leyendas Aztecas mural on Brazos Street in San Antonio’s Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood, just west of downtown. The mural, completed in 1998, was executed by Israel “Izzy” Rico at the invitation of SACA’s executive director, Manny Castillo. At...
KSAT 12

Meet longtime San Antonio train conductor Rhetta Minnis

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo train has been chugging around Brackenridge Park since 1956 and has become a treasure to the city. But one of the conductors behind the city gem is also a treasure. Rhetta Minnis has been driving the train for years and recently walked...
