The Houston Rockets are listening to trade offers for Eric Gordon and could be close to a deal involving the guard. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers have talked with Houston about a Gordon trade. The Sixers reportedly are willing to include guard Matisse Thybulle in a trade for Gordon. The 76ers are also looking to involve a third team in a potential deal, according to Pompey. The Portland Trailblazers reportedly are “willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO