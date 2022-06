NEW YORK -- Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez quieted the raucous Yankee Stadium crowd with early three-run homers, Framber Valdez shook off a shaky first inning and didn’t allow a hit over the next five, and Kyle Tucker made one of the best catches of the season with a grab at the right-field wall to end the eighth.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO