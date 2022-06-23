ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avs Fans (and Haters) on Twitter Go Crazy After Bizarre Game Four Win

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game four of the Stanley Cup playoffs on June 22 was as bizarre as it was thrilling, and the reaction of both boosters and haters on Twitter reflected that. But fans with opposing loyalties were united in a single...

www.westword.com

Yardbarker

Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft Gives Fans A Reason to Believe

When Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a new three-year contract extension on June 21, a collective sigh of relief could be heard around Oilerland. Woodcroft, along with still unsigned assistant coach Dave Manson, helped turn the Oilers’ season around this past February as...
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 6 prediction from proven hockey model

After a late third-period goal from Ondrej Palat gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Friday, the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will head back to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Avalanche lead the series 3-2, but the Lightning have already overcome two series deficits in the 2022 NHL Playoffs, and Colorado will be hard-pressed to close out the defending champions in their own building. However, Colorado has dominated the run of play throughout the series, outshooting Tampa Bay 181-140 for the series and even winning the shots battle 37-29 in the Game 5 loss.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO

