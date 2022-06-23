ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pro-inflammatory effect of Staphylokinase contributes to community-associated Staphylococcus aureus pneumonia

By Yanan Wang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePneumonia caused by community-associated Staphylococcus aureus (CA-SA) has high morbidity and mortality, but its pathogenic mechanism remains to be further investigated. Herein, we identify that staphylokinase (SAK) is significantly induced in CA-SA and inhibits biofilm formation in a plasminogen-dependent manner. Importantly, SAK can enhance CA-SA-mediated pneumonia in both wild-type and cathelicidins-related...

