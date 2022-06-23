ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Topical antibiotics reduce CD11c+ cell numbers in the healthy murine cornea and modulate their response to contact lens wear

By Ananya Datta
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously we reported contact lens-induced CD11c+ cell responses in healthy mouse corneas, a phenomenon that also occurs in humans. To test involvement of ocular-associated bacteria, the impact of topical antibiotics on corneal CD11c+ cell populations during 24Â h of lens wear was examined. Corneas were treated with gentamicin and ofloxacin (0.3%)...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Titanium wear from magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) for the treatment of spinal deformities in children

Magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) are an effective treatment method for early-onset scoliosis (EOS). In recent years, increasing titanium wear was observed in tissue adjacent to implants and in blood samples of these patients. This study aims to investigate the potential correlation between amount of metal loss and titanium levels in blood during MCGR treatment as well as influencing factors for metal wear. In total, 44 MCGRs (n"‰="‰23 patients) were retrieved after an average of 2.6Â years of implantation and analyzed using a tactile measurement instrument and subsequent metal loss calculation. Titanium plasma levels (n"‰="‰23) were obtained using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The correlation of both parameters as well as influencing factors were analyzed. Titanium abrasion on MCGRs was observed in the majority of implants. There was no correlation of metal implant wear or titanium plasma values to the duration of MCGR implantation time, number of external lengthening procedures, patient's ambulatory status, gender, weight or height. Material loss on the MCGRs showed a positive correlation to titanium blood plasma values. The present study is one of the first studies to analyze retrieved MCGRs using high-precision metrological techniques and compare these results with ICP-MS analyses determining blood titanium values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#B Cell#Contact Lenses#Cell Wall#Cd11c#Pbs
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Egg Within An Egg: Indian Researchers Find Unique Dinosaur Egg in Madhya Pradesh, Shed New Light on Dino Reproduction

Exactly forty years ago, Ashok Sahni, a pioneering palaeontologist and the very man who placed India on the fossil map of the world, was busy turning Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur upside down in search of dinosaur fossils. After hours of labouring in the punishing heat, Sahni had bent down to tie his shoe laces, and that was when he spotted around five spherical structures staring up at him. Those weathered globes turned out to be eggs of the Titanosaurus indicus, a giant herbivorous dinosaur from the Cretaceous Period, just waiting to be discovered.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

African mitochondrial haplogroup L7: a 100,000-year-old maternal human lineage discovered through reassessment and new sequencing

Archaeological and genomic evidence suggest that modern Homo sapiens have roamed the planet for some 300"“500 thousand years. In contrast, global human mitochondrial (mtDNA) diversity coalesces to one African female ancestor ("Mitochondrial Eve") some 145 thousand years ago, owing to the Â¼ gene pool size of our matrilineally inherited haploid genome. Therefore, most of human prehistory was spent in Africa where early ancestors of Southern African Khoisan and Central African rainforest hunter-gatherers (RFHGs) segregated into smaller groups. Their subdivisions followed climatic oscillations, new modes of subsistence, local adaptations, and cultural-linguistic differences, all prior to their exodus out of Africa. Seven African mtDNA haplogroups (L0"“L6) traditionally captured this ancient structure-these L haplogroups have formed the backbone of the mtDNA tree for nearly two decades. Here we describe L7, an eighth haplogroup that we estimate to be"‰~"‰100 thousand years old and which has been previously misclassified in the literature. In addition, L7 has a phylogenetic sublineage L7a*, the oldest singleton branch in the human mtDNA tree (~"‰80 thousand years). We found that L7 and its sister group L5 are both low-frequency relics centered around East Africa, but in different populations (L7: Sandawe; L5: Mbuti). Although three small subclades of African foragers hint at the population origins of L5'7, the majority of subclades are divided into Afro-Asiatic and eastern Bantu groups, indicative of more recent admixture. A regular re-estimation of the entire mtDNA haplotype tree is needed to ensure correct cladistic placement of new samples in the future.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Biofinder advances detection of extraterrestrial life

An innovative scientific instrument, the Compact Color Biofinder, developed by a team of University of Hawai'i at Mānoa researchers, may change the game in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. Most biological materials, for example, amino acids, fossils, sedimentary rocks, plants, microbes, proteins and lipids, have strong organic...
SCIENCE
The Next Web

What happens if we put a ‘sentient’ AI inside of a lab-grown brain?

A team of scientists at the Max Planck Society recently published astounding new research indicating they’ve pushed the field of “organoids,” to a bold new frontier. Up front: Organoids are synthetic biological constructs that mimic human organs to various degrees. Scientists grow organoids by programming stem cell...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Fascinating insight into life of ‘Little Foot’ unlocked thanks to high-tech fossil scan

OXFORDSHIRE, England — A near-complete fossil skeleton of an early human found in a South African cave during the 1990s was famously given the name “Little Foot” after its discovery. To say Little Foot has been a hugely important puzzle piece in human is an understatement. Now, scientists are hailing the results of a high-tech scan of the Australopithecus skeleton, which reveal more insight into our species’ origins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy