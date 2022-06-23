ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: A fully probabilistic control framework for stochastic systems with input and state delay

By Randa Herzallah
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11514-z, published online 12 May 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Leverhulme Trust under Grant RPG-2017-337.". "This work was supported by the Leverhulme Trust under Grant RPG-2017-337. This work...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient double ionization of mixed alkali dimers by intermolecular Coulombic decay

In the originally published version of this article, the simulated K and Rb ion kinetic energy distributions shown in Fig. 1c were calculated incorrectly. The significantly higher experimentally measured ion kinetic energies compared with the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction. In the seventh paragraph, ninth sentence, the text now reading "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives moderate agreement with the experimental results, but drastically underestimates the width. The higher measured ion kinetic energies compared to the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction" has been altered from the original wording "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives quantitatively similar results to the measured values, but drastically underestimates the width." The text and figure panel have been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article, and the original and revised versions of Fig. 1c are shown below.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stochastic#Scientific Reports#The Leverhulme Trust#The Epsrc Grant Ep#Aston University#Uk Randa Herzallah#Correspondence#Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Accounting for ecosystem service values in climate policy

Ecosystem services are often omitted from climate policy owing to difficulties in estimating the economic value of climate-driven ecosystem changes. However, recent advances in data and methods can help us overcome these challenges and move towards a more comprehensive accounting of climate impacts. Climate change is expected to be the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Overcoming the LAG3 phase problem

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) is an important checkpoint inhibitor molecule of immunotherapeutic interest. New crystal structures of LAG3 provide important insight into its molecular architecture, laying the groundwork for future basic and applied investigations. Basic discoveries regarding immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4 and PD1, have enabled a greater...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Unprecedented frequency of mitochondrial introns in colonial bilaterians

Animal mitogenomes are typically devoid of introns. Here, we report the largest number of mitochondrial introns ever recorded from bilaterian animals. Mitochondrial introns were identified for the first time from the phylum Bryozoa. They were found in four species from three families (Order Cheilostomatida). A total of eight introns were found in the complete mitogenome of Exechonella vieirai, and five, 17 and 18 introns were found in the partial mitogenomes of Parantropora penelope, Discoporella cookae and Cupuladria biporosa, respectively. Intron-encoded protein domains reverse transcriptase and intron maturase (RVT-IM) were identified in all species. Introns in E. vieirai and P. penelope had conserved Group II intron ribozyme domains V and VI. Conserved domains were lacking from introns in D. cookae and C. biporosa, preventing their further categorization. Putative origins of metazoan introns were explored in a phylogenetic context, using an up-to-date alignment of mitochondrial RVT-IM domains. Results confirmed previous findings of multiple origins of annelid, placozoan and sponge RVT-IM domains and provided evidence for common intron donor sources across metazoan phyla. Our results corroborate growing evidence that some metazoans with regenerative abilities (i.e. placozoans, sponges, annelids and bryozoans) are susceptible to intron integration, most likely via horizontal gene transfer.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Transcriptome profiling of the ventral pallidum reveals a role for pallido-thalamic neurons in cocaine reward

Psychostimulant exposure alters the activity of ventral pallidum (VP) projection neurons. However, the molecular underpinnings of these circuit dysfunctions are unclear. We used RNA-sequencing to reveal alterations in the transcriptional landscape of the VP that are induced by cocaine self-administration in mice. We then probed gene expression in select VP neuronal subpopulations to isolate a circuit associated with cocaine intake. Finally, we used both overexpression and CRISPR-mediated knockdown to test the role of a gene target on cocaine-mediated behaviors as well as dendritic spine density. Our results showed that a large proportion (55%) of genes associated with structural plasticity were changed 24"‰h following cocaine intake. Among them, the transcription factor Nr4a1 (Nuclear receptor subfamily 4, group A, member 1, or Nur77) showed high expression levels. We found that the VP to mediodorsal thalamus (VP â†’ MDT) projection neurons specifically were recapitulating this increase in Nr4a1 expression. Overexpressing Nr4a1 in VP â†’ MDT neurons enhanced drug-seeking and drug-induced reinstatement, while Nr4a1 knockdown prevented self-administration acquisition and subsequent cocaine-mediated behaviors. Moreover, we showed that Nr4a1 negatively regulated spine dynamics in this specific cell subpopulation. Together, our study identifies for the first time the transcriptional mechanisms occurring in VP in drug exposure. Our study provides further understanding on the role of Nr4a1 in cocaine-related behaviors and identifies the crucial role of the VP â†’ MDT circuit in drug intake and relapse-like behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A high-resolution climate simulation dataset for the past 540 million years

The Phanerozoic Eon has witnessed considerable changes in the climate system as well as abundant animals and plant life. Therefore, the evolution of the climate system in this Eon is worthy of extensive research. Only by studying climate changes in the past can we understand the driving mechanisms for climate changes in the future and make reliable climate projections. Apart from observational paleoclimate proxy datasets, climate simulations provide an alternative approach to investigate past climate conditions of the Earth, especially for long time span in the deep past. Here we perform 55 snapshot simulations for the past 540 million years, with a 10-million-year interval, using the Community Earth System Model version 1.2.2 (CESM1.2.2). The climate simulation dataset includes global distributions of monthly surface temperatures and precipitation, with a 1Â° horizontal resolution of 0.9Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â° in latitude and longitude. This open access climate dataset is useful for multidisciplinary research, such as paleoclimate, geology, geochemistry, and paleontology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AgRP neurons control feeding behaviour at cortical synapses via peripherally derived lysophospholipids

Phospholipid levels are influenced by peripheral metabolism. Within the central nervous system, synaptic phospholipids regulate glutamatergic transmission and cortical excitability. Whether changes in peripheral metabolism affect brain lipid levels and cortical excitability remains unknown. Here, we show that levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) species in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid are elevated after overnight fasting and lead to higher cortical excitability. LPA-related cortical excitability increases fasting-induced hyperphagia, and is decreased following inhibition of LPA synthesis. Mice expressing a human mutation (Prg-1R346T) leading to higher synaptic lipid-mediated cortical excitability display increased fasting-induced hyperphagia. Accordingly, human subjects with this mutation have higher body mass index and prevalence of type"‰2 diabetes. We further show that the effects of LPA following fasting are under the control of hypothalamic agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. Depletion of AgRP-expressing cells in adult mice decreases fasting-induced elevation of circulating LPAs, as well as cortical excitability, while blunting hyperphagia. These findings reveal a direct influence of circulating LPAs under the control of hypothalamic AgRP neurons on cortical excitability, unmasking an alternative non-neuronal route by which the hypothalamus can exert a robust impact on the cortex and thereby affect food intake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

nature materials

Nature Materials is a Transformative Journal; authors can publish using the traditional publishing route OR via immediate gold Open Access. Our Open Access option complies with funder and institutional requirements. Latest Research articles. Latest Reviews & Analysis. Collections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fully inkjet-printed flexible organic voltage inverters as a basic component in digital NOT gates

In relation to conventional vacuum-based processing techniques inkjet printing enables upscaling fabrication of basic electronic elements, such as transistors and diodes. We present the fully inkjet printed flexible electronic circuits, including organic voltage inverter which can work as a NOT logic gate. For this purpose the special ink compositions were formulated to preparation of gate dielectric layer containing poly (4-vinylphenol) and of the semiconductor layer poly[2,5-(2-octyldodecyl)-3,6-diketopyrrolopyrrole-alt-5,5-(2,5-di(thien-2-yl)thieno [3,2-b]thiophene)]. A printed photoxidized poly (3-hexyltiophene) semiconductor was used as the active layer of the resistors. The operation of the printed inverters and NOT logic gates was analyzed based on the DC current"“voltage characteristics of the devices. The resistance of the devices to atmospheric air was also tested. Not encapsulated samples stored for three years under ambient conditions. Followed by annealing to remove moisture showed unchanged electrical parameters in comparison to freshly printed samples.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy