Weight Loss

Type 2 deiodinase p.Thr92Ala polymorphism does not affect the severity of obesity and weight loss after bariatric surgery

By Nicoletta Benenati
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single nucleotide polymorphism in the Type 2 deiodinase (DIO2) gene (p.Thr92Ala) was found to be associated with hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), insulin resistance, and body mass index (BMI). We retrospectively evaluated 182 patients to assess whether the DIO2 p.Thr92Ala was associated with severe obesity and response to bariatric...

www.nature.com

