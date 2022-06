(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College student Prithivi Rana ’23, an engineering physics major in the School of Theoretical and Applied Science, has been selected to be a participant in the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies’ (PSEG ISS) Green Teams program. The program, now in its seventh year, is held each summer with students in various disciplines from colleges and universities across the country. This year’s program is being held on the campus of Montclair State University in Upper Montclair, N.J.

