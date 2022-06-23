ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wondercide Flea and Tick Collar

petproductnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondercide’s flea and tick collar comes in two versions, one for dogs (up to 23-in. neck) and one...

www.petproductnews.com

a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

Pet of the week: Meet Lou, the dog with the longest ears

Just like some of our previous pets of the week, this adorable coonhound is famous for breaking an impressive record, positiniong himself as the dog with the longest ears according to the 2022 Guinness World Records.Paige Olsen, a veterinary technician and Lou’s owner, described her 13.38 inches ears...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Raccoon Dog, Raccoon-Like Dog

If you see this animal at a glance, people will be confused; this is a dog or a raccoon. So, we are not confused; let’s look at the following facts about raccoon dogs!. – The raccoon dog belongs to the Canidae family. So, he is still a family with dogs, wolves, foxes, dingoes, and others. The raccoon dog is scientifically named Nyctereutes procyonoides.
ANIMALS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Do Maine Coon Cats Eat?

Maine Coon cats are large domesticated cats native to North America. These gentle giants are playful, loyal, and loving to their owners. Maine Coons need lots of protein in their diets to fuel their energetic, kitten-like personalities. Although often mistaken for a wild cat, the Maine Coon is a domestic...
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

Bli.nd Puppy With Pink Color Fur Has Grown Into A True Dog Missionary!

He was the smartest dog ever! What a beautiful puppy, he is so precious. The pink adds to his personality! 🥰. Everyone believes he’s a piglet when they just look at him, but he’s actually a puppy with a striking pink coat that you have most surely never seen before. His name is Piglet.
PETS
People

U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
CatTime

How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash

Training your feline to tolerate using a leash could be just the ticket for any aspiring adventure cat. Here's a step by step guide. The post How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Cocker Spaniel – Dog Breeds Information Details

Cocker Spaniel is a type of dog that has a long, silky coat. They are usually black and white in color with patches on the head and back. The Cocker Spaniel was bred to hunt for birds, but they can be used as pets too. Cocker Spaniels have been around since the 16th century when King Charles I wanted them to be his hunting dogs. They were originally only available to royalty until they became more popular after World War II because people had less money to spend on hunting so it wasn’t so profitable anymore. Nowadays, Cockers are very popular all over Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand . There’s even an annual dog show just for Cockers!
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Couple Takes Their Cats Camping and It Goes Surprising Well

This time of the year, it doesn't take too much scrolling on social media before you will see pictures of friends camping. I know several families that go camping on a pretty regular basis, and I'd be lying if I said I was NOT just a little bit jealous of them. The pictures usually share a lot of the same elements - you will most likely see their RV/camper, a campfire and/or grill, maybe some bicycles or other outdoor activities, and usually a dog. What I almost never see is a cat, at least not a domesticated cat - but I think that trend might be changing.
INDIANA STATE
pethelpful.com

Why Did My Dog Attack My Pet Bird?

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. If your dog attacked your pet bird, you are likely feeling terrible. Even if your pet bird turns out to be fine, the experience was certainly scary and worrisome. Perhaps, you...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Litter Box for Messy Cats for 2022

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The best litter box for messy cats has to be designed specifically for those little kicky paws that get litter...
PETS

